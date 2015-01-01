पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा दावे की खुली पोल:कोतवाली थाने से 200 मीटर की दूरी पर ट्रांसपोर्टर की पत्नी से नकद 70 हजार रुपए व जेवर की लूट

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • मदद के लिए शोर मचाती रही महिला, नहीं आए पुलिसवाले

पुलिस की ओर से धनतेरस-दिवाली को लेकर राजधानी में की गई सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की पोल गुरुवार रात 8:17 बजे तब खुल गई, जब बाइक सवार 3 अपराधियों ने कोतवाली थाने से महज 200 मीटर की दूरी पर एक ट्रांसपोर्टर की पत्नी के हाथ से पर्स छीनकर भाग गए।

वह मदद के लिए शोर मचाती रही, लेकिन कोई पुलिसकर्मी मौके पर नहीं पहुंचा। पीड़िता रमा साबू के पति ट्रांसपोर्टर अरुण कुमार ने बताया कि वे अपने परिवार के साथ खूंटी जिले के मुरहू में रहते हैं। उनके छोटे भाई की अपर बाजार में दुकान है। वे लोग धनतेरस पर छोटे भाई की दुकान में पूजा-अर्चना करने के लिए थे।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज देने के बाद भी पुलिस ने नहीं की पड़ता

अरुण कुमार ने आसपास की दुकानों में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे से फुटेज निकाल कर पुलिस को दिया। इसके बाद भी पुलिस अपराधियों के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं जुटा पाई। हालांकि, पीड़ित परिवार लगातार पुलिस से अपराधियों को पकड़े जाने का आस लगाए बैठा है ताकि उनका पैसा तथा जेवरात समेत अन्य सामान मिल सके।

