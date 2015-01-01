पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड उपचुनाव मतगणना:कांग्रेस के ऑफिस में शुरू हुआ जीत का जश्न, आतिशबाजी के साथ बंट रही मिठाई

2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस प्रदेश कार्यालय में जश्न मनाते कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता
  • कांग्रेस भवन में जमकर आतिशबाजी की जा रही है

बेरमो और दुमका उपचुनाव के नतीजे आते ही रांची में जश्न शुरू हो गया है। बेरमो से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी जयमंगल सिंह के जीत के साथ ही कांग्रेस दफ्तर में आतिशबाजी की जा रही है। जुलूस निकालने की तैयारी की जा रही है। वहीं दुमका से जेएमएम के प्रत्याशी बसंत सोरेन ने जीत दर्ज की है। दोनों प्रत्याशियों की जीत के बाद कांग्रेस भवन में जमकर आतिशबाजी की जा रही है। ढोल-बाजा बजाकर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता खुशियां मना रहे हैं। मिठाइयां बांटी जा रही है। हालांकि फिलहाल चुनाव आयोग की तरफ से जीत की औपचारिक घोषणा नहीं की गई है।

कांग्रेस कार्यालय में झूमते कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता
कांग्रेस कार्यालय में झूमते कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता

कांग्रेस ने कहा- यह जनता की जीत है
कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता आलोक दुबे ने अनूप दुबे की जीत को जनता की जीत बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि हेमंत सोरेन के नेतृत्व में चल रही गठबंधन की सरकार के अब तक के कामकाज पर जनता ने भरोसा जताया है। इसलिए दोनों सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव में जनता ने दोनों प्रत्याशियों को जिताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा की तरफ से हेमन्त सरकार के खिलाफ किए जा रहे दुष्प्रचार का जवाब भी बेरमो और दुमका की जनता ने दे दिया है।

