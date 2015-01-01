पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोल ब्लॉक नीलामी मामला:केंद्र ने कहा-कोर्ट की अनुमति के बिना कहीं भी कोयला खनन नहीं होगा, कोई पेड़ नहीं कटेगा, केंद्र राज्य की लड़ाई में झारखंड को राहत

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- कोई भी नीलामी प्रक्रिया हो, कोर्ट का अंतरिम आदेश ही लागू होगा

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा कोल ब्लॉक की ई-नीलामी प्रक्रिया के खिलाफ झारखंड सरकार की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को स्पष्ट किया कि झारखंड की 9 खदानों सहित सभी 41 कोयला खदानों की कोई भी नीलामी, लाइसेंस या पट्‌टा की कार्यवाही कोर्ट के अंतरिम आदेशों के अधीन होगी। इस पर केंद्र सरकार ने कहा कि कोर्ट की अनुमति के बिना न तो खनन होगा और न ही कहीं पर कोई पेड़ काटा जाएगा। इस आश्वासन के बाद चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबडे की पीठ ने सुनवाई टालते हुए कहा कि सुनवाई दिवाली की छुट्‌टी के बाद करेंगे।

41 कोयला खदानों की होनी है नीलामी, इनमें झारखंड के 9 कोल ब्लॉक

केंद्र सरकार ने 18 जून को देश की कोयला खदानों की ई-नीलामी की प्रक्रिया शुरू की थी। कोयला खदानों के वाणिज्यिक खनन के लिए ई-नीलामी प्रक्रिया शुरू करने के केंद्र सरकार के फैसले के खिलाफ झारखंड सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक याचिका दायर की है। झारखंड सरकार का आरोप है कि केंद्र ने बिना परामर्श लिए ही राज्य की कोयला खदानों की नीलामी की एकतरफा घोषणा की है। नीलामी प्रक्रिया को वैध नहीं कहा जा सकता क्योंकि खनिज कानून संशोधन कानून, 2020 गत 14 मई को समाप्त हो गया, जिसके बाद कानूनी रिक्तता आ गई।

सीबीआई का केंद्र कर रहा दुरुपयोग, इसलिए राज्य सरकार ने लिया यह निर्णय

सीबीआई के पर कतरने पर बोले सीएम
सीबीआई के पर कतरने पर बोले सीएम

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने राज्य सरकार द्वारा सीबीआई के पर कतरने पर शुक्रवार को कहा कि केंद्र सरकार सीबीआई का दुरुपयोग कर रही है, इसलिए उन्होंने बगैर अनुमति झारखंड में छापेमारी समेत अन्य कार्रवाई पर रोक लगाई है। उन्होंने कहा कि आज संवैधानिक संस्थाओं की क्या हालत हो गयी है, सबको पता है। राज्य सरकार ने भी ऐसा महसूस करने के बाद यह निर्णय लिया है। पहले सरना धर्मकोड और अब आदिवासी-सरना धर्मकोड क्यों, इस सवाल पर सीएम ने कहा कि वह चाहते हैं कि पूरे देश के आदिवासियों को एक अलग धर्मकोड मिले।

