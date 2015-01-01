पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना इफेक्ट:यूनिवर्सिटी बनने के बाद डीएसपीएमयू में पहली बार केमिस्ट्री टॉपर को मिलगा पहला गोल्ड मेडल

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभी नहीं होगा दीक्षांत, सिर्फ पीजी केमेस्ट्री के टॉपर टॉपर को मिलेगा मेडल

डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी विश्वविद्यालय यूजी-पीजी के एक सेशन के स्टूडेंट्स पास आउट हो चुके हैं। लेकिन कोविड-19 के चलते दीक्षांत समारोह का आयोजन नहीं होगा। अभी सिर्फ पीजी केमिस्ट्री के टॉपर को डॉ. उमा शंकर साहू गोल्ड मेडल दिया जाएगा।

बुधवार को वीसी डॉ. एसएन मुंडा ने डॉ. साहू से बातचीत के क्रम में मेडल प्रदान करने की स्वीकृति दी। मौके पर रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. अजय कुमार चौधरी मौजूद थे। इधर, यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन पहला गोल्ड मेडल राज्यपाल सह कुलाधिपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू द्वारा प्रदान करने के लिए राजभवन से संपर्क करने की बात कही है।

लेक्चरर का इंटरव्यू देने आए अभ्यर्थियों ने उड़ाई सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां

आरयू में कांट्रैक्ट बेसिस पर लेक्चरर नियुक्ति के लिए इंस्टीच्यूट ऑफ लीगल स्टडीज में इंटरव्यू चल रहा है। अभ्यर्थियों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन करने के लिए छात्रों को कहा जा रहा था। लेकिन अभ्यर्थी आपस में गप्पे मार रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें