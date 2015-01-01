पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • Chief Justice Told The State Government If You Do Not Want To Run, Stop National Law University, High Court Angry Over Not Giving Regular Funds

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नाराजगी:चीफ जस्टिस ने राज्य सरकार से कहा- नहीं चलाना है तो बंद कर दें नेशनल लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी, नियमित फंड नहीं देने पर हाईकोर्ट नाराज

रांची13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राज्य सरकार की ओर से नेशनल लॉ यूनि. को नियमित फंड नहीं देने पर हाईकोर्ट नाराज
  • दूसरे राज्यों में वहां की सरकारें इस तरह के विवि को नियमित फंड देती हैं

झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार द्वारा नेशनल लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी को नियमित फंड नहीं देने पर नाराजगी जताई है। एक जनहित याचिका की सुनवाई करते हुए चीफ जस्टिस डॉ. रवि रंजन और जस्टिस सुजीत नारायण प्रसाद की खंडपीठ ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि यदि राज्य सरकार लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी नहीं चलाना चाहती है तो उसे बंद कर दे। कोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार को 8 जनवरी तक यह बताने को कहा है कि वह नेशनल लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी को नियमित फंड देगी या नहीं।

राज्य सरकार की ओर से कोर्ट को बताया गया कि लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी को स्थापना के समय ही झारखंड सरकार एक मुश्त 50 करोड़ रुपए दे चुकी है। इसके बाद कैबिनेट ने फैसला लिया था कि अब इसे आर्थिक मदद नहीं दी जाएगी। फिर भी 70 करोड़ रुपए जारी किए गए हैं। इस पर कोर्ट ने कहा कि जो पैसे जारी किए गए हैं, उनमें से 39 करोड़ तो पीडब्ल्यूडी का बकाया चुकाने में ही चल गए। दूसरे राज्यों में वहां की सरकारें इस तरह के विवि को नियमित फंड देती हैं। यहां भी सरकार को नियमित फंड देना चाहिए।

बड़ा तालाब में नाले का पानी गिरने पर नगर निगम को फटकार, पूछा- रोकने के लिए क्यों नहीं उठाए कदम

हाईकोर्ट ने बड़ा तालाब में नालों के पानी गिरने को गंभीरता से लेते हुए शुक्रवार को रांची नगर निगम को कड़ी फटकार लगाई। पूछा- इसे रोकने के लिए अब तक उसने कोई ठोस कदम क्यों नहीं उठाया। चीफ जस्टिस डॉ रवि रंजन और जस्टिस सुजीत नारायण प्रसाद की खंडपीठ ने नगर निगम को 8 जनवरी को इस पर रिपोर्ट देने का निर्देश दिया। सुनवाई के दौरान रांची नगर निगम की ओर से बताया गया कि तालाब को पूरी तरह साफ कर लिया गया है। तालाब के किनारे वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट लगाने के लिए टेंडर निकला था, पर तकनीकी कारणों से फाइनल नहीं हुआ, अब दोबारा टेंडर निकाला जाएगा।

कांके-हटिया डैम मामले पर डीसी-नगर आयुक्त तलब

कांके व हटिया डैम में अतिक्रमण से संबंधित जनहित याचिका पर झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने रांची डीसी और नगर आयुक्त को हाजिर होने का निर्देश दिया है। इन्हें 8 जनवरी को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए उपस्थित होने आदेश दिया है।

क्यों नहीं कराया जाता है सरकारी गाड़ियों का इंश्योरेंस

हाईकोर्ट ने सरकारी गाड़ियों के इंश्योरेंस नहीं कराए जाने के मामले में परिवहन आयुक्त से जवाब मांगा है। उन्हें जवाब देने के लिए 8 जनवरी तक का समय दिया गया है। चीफ जस्टिस व जस्टिस एसएन प्रसाद की बेंच ने यह आदेश दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें