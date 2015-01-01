पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

213वें उर्स का समापन:मजार पर चादरपोशी करने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने दरदाग कमेटी के पदाधिकारियों को दिया आश्वासन

रांची37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित होगा रिसालदार बाबा का दरगाह
  • सीएम ने चादरपोशी करके देश और राज्य के विकास, खुशहाली व कोरोना से मुक्ति की मांगी दुआ

डाेरंडा के हजरत रिसालदार बाबा दरगाह को पर्यटनस्थल के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा। यह आश्वासन मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने सोमवार को दिया। वे पांच दिनी 213वें उर्स के अंतिम दिन मजार शरीफ पर चादरपोशी करने आए थे। उन्होंने चादरपोशी करके देश और राज्य के विकास, खुशहाली व कोरोना वायरस से मुक्ति की दुआ मांगी।

कृषि मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख, जोबा मांझी, झामुमो के केंद्रीय महासचिव विनोद पांडेय, हाईकोर्ट की तरफ से सीओ मिथिलेश कुमार और जैप वन महिला विंग की ओर से भी चादरपोशी की गई। बादल पत्रलेख ने दो चादर चढ़ाए। एक अपनी ओर से और दूसरा शिक्षा मंत्री जगन्नाथ महतो के स्वास्थ्य लाभ के लिए।

सिर पर चादर लेकर चादरपोशी करने जाते व दुआ मांगते मुख्यमंत्री
राजभवन की ओर से पहली बार नहीं आई चादर

इधर, सुबह से ही अकीदतमंदों से दरगाह गुलजार रहा। मुरादों भरी चादरों की पोशी का दौर चलता रहा। दरगाह कमेटी की ओर से सुबह से शाम तक लंगर बांटा गया। न कोई गोरा, न कोई काला। न कोई अगड़ा, न कोई पिछड़ा। सभी एक ही रंग सूफियाना में रंगे हुए। यही सनातन है। यही सूफिज्म है, जो कहीं रब्बुल आलमीन की बात कहता है, तो कभी वसुधैव कुटुंबकम् की वकालत। दुआओं के लिए सभी हाथ एकसाथ उठे, तो हजारों आंखें भी डबडबा आईं। जायरीन को लग रहा था, पता नहीं अगले उर्स में उनका आना होगा या नहीं होगा। लेकिन, पहली बार राजभवन की ओर से चादर नहीं आई। मौके पर दरगाह कमेटी के अध्यक्ष रऊफ गद्दी, महासचिव मोहम्मद फारुख, प्रवक्ता नसीम गद्दी, शहर काजी मसूद फरीदी आदि मौजूद थे।

