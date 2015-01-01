पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से दूसरी जंग, हमारी तैयारी कितनी:दावा- तैयारी पूरी, केस बढ़ते शुरू कर देंगे सेंटर, हकीकत- कोविड केयर सेंटर बंद, कर्मी हटे

रांची36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी कोविड अस्पताल व कोविड सेंटर में बेड खाली, स्टैटिक सेंटर में जांच कराने वालों की संख्या घटी
  • सितंबर- औसतन 2400 से अधिक हो रही थी कोविड जांच, हर दिन मिल रहे थे 350 संक्रमित
  • नवंबर- औसतन हर दिन हो रही करीब 2000 जांच, हर दिन अौसतन मिल रहे 55-60 संक्रमित

दिल्ली, राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश समेत अन्य राज्यों की तरह झारखंड में भी काेराेना की दूसरी लहर आने की आशंका है। इसे देखते हुए रांची में कोरोना से जंग की तैयारी तेज हो गई है। जिला प्रशासन ने जांच की संख्या बढ़ाने की तैयारी की है। हालांकि शहर में 9 स्टैटिक सेंटर पर नि:शुल्क कोरोना जांच की सुविधा है लेकिन पहले जहां 900-1000 जांच प्रतिदिन होती थी, वहीं अब 200-250 लोग ही औसतन यहां जांच कराने पहुंच रहे हैं।

दूसरी ओर जिला में प्रतिदिन औसतन 60 से अधिक पॉजिटिव केस भी मिल रहे हैं। जबकि, एसिंप्टोमैटिक मरीजों के लिए बनाए गए कोविड केयर सेंटर बंद हो गए हैं। दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने कोरोना से जंग के लिए रांची कितनी तैयार है, इसकी सोमवार को पड़ताल की।

पता चला कि सर्ड, टाना भगत गेस्ट हाउस, खेलगांव स्टेडियम, कल्पना चावला महिला पॉलिटेक्निक हॉस्टल में बने कोविड केयर सेंटर से मेडिकल टीम को हटा लिया गया है। इधर, सिविल सर्जन ने दावा किया है कि जरूरत पड़ने पर सेंटर शुरू करने में कोई देरी नहीं होगी। तुरंत मेडिकल टीम को तैनात किया जाएगा। वहीं शहर के सभी कोविड अस्पतालों में बेड खाली हैं।

स्टैटिक सेंटर में कार्यरत हेल्थ टीम को खाना-पानी मिलना बंद

कोरोना जांच की संख्या बढ़ाने के उद्देश्य से शहर के नौ अलग-अलग जगह पर स्टैटिक सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। प्राइमरी स्कूल, कर्बला चौक में 14, डोरंडा कॉलेज में 50 से ज्यादा, मोर्या पैलेस में 25 लोग, उत्क्रमित प्राथमिक विद्यालय चुटिया, राजकीय बालिका उच्च विद्यालय बरियातू, जिला स्कूल में हर दिन 20-25 लोग जांच कराने पहुंच रहे हैं। यहां प्रतिनियुक्त हेल्थ टीम को सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय की ओर से ओर से मिलने वाला भोजन-पानी नहीं मिल रहा है।

खादगढ़ा बस स्टैंड-टीओपी मोरहाबादी में भी स्टैटिक सेंटर शुरू

डोरंडा कॉलेज, गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज कल्याणपुर हटिया, जिला स्कूल, गवर्नमेंट गर्ल्स स्कूल बरियातू, मौर्या बैंक्वेट हॉल रातू रोड, तरुण विकास स्कूल चुटिया, सदर अस्पताल रांची और टीओपी मोरहाबादी में सेंटर संचालित है। यहां सुबह 10 से शाम बजे तक नि:शुल्क जांच करा सकते हैं। कोकर स्थित रामलखन सिंह यादव कॉलेज के सेंटर को टीओपी मोरहाबादी में शिफ्ट किया गया है।

सीधी बात: डॉ. वीबी प्रसाद, सिविल सर्जन रांची

कोरोना से जंग के लिए पर्याप्त मात्रा में पीपीई किट उपलब्ध है

कोरोना जांच बढ़ाने की क्या तैयारी है?

जवाब : डिफरेंट ग्रुप को टारगेट करने की योजना बनाई जा रही है जैसे ऑटो ड्राइवर ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा जांच हो। टेस्टिंग की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी।

स्टैटिक सेंटर में तैनात कर्मियों को खाना-पानी क्यों नहीं मिल रहा?

जवाब : शुुरुआत में मरीज अधिक मिल रहे थे, इसलिए जांच का लोड ज्यादा था। इसलिए खाना-पानी की व्यवस्था की गई थी। देखते हैं कि उनके लिए फिर से कैसे व्यवस्था करें।

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने की आशंका है। इसे लेकर क्या तैयारी है?

जवाब : पूरी तैयारी है, सभी सेंटर तैयार हैं। प्रर्याप्त मात्रा में पीपीई किट आदि भी उपलब्ध है। इसलिए विषम परिस्थिति को लेकर तैयारी पूरी है। जरूरत पड़ते ही मेडिकल टीम को तैनात कर दिया जाएगा।

