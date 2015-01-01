पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • CM Gives Approval For Drinking Water Manual, Every City Taking Connection Will Get 5000 Liter Drinking Water For Free Every Month

पानी की राहत:सीएम ने दी पेयजल नियमावली काे मंजूरी, कनेक्शन लेने वाले हर शहरी को हर माह फ्री में मिलेगा 5000 लीटर पीने का पानी

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रस्ताव में उपभोक्ताओं की चार श्रेणियां तय की गई हैं

राज्य के नगर निकाय क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले लोगों को हर माह 5000 लीटर तक पीने का पानी फ्री में मिलेगा। इसके लिए उन्हें कोई शुल्क नहीं देना पड़ेगा। मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने इससे संबंधित नियमावली बनाने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है। अब इसे कैबिनेट की बैठक में रखा जाएगा। वहां से प्रस्ताव पारित होते ही पूरे राज्य में यह व्यवस्था लागू हो जाएगी। प्रस्ताव में उपभोक्ताओं की चार श्रेणियां तय की गई हैं।

इनमें आवासीय, वाणिज्यक, औद्योगिक और सांस्थिक एवं सरकारी उपभोक्ता शामिल हैं। नगर विकास विभाग के इस प्रस्ताव में पानी के उपयोग करने, उसे जमा करने और कनेक्शन लेने के शुल्क का भी निर्धारण किया गया है। बीपीएल परिवारों को राहत देते हुए वाटर कनेक्शन नहीं लेने की भी बात कही गई है। प्रस्ताव में यह भी कहा गया है कि 5000 लीटर पानी के बाद जो उपभोक्ता जितना अधिक उपभोग करेगा, शुल्क बढ़ता जाएगा।

नियमावली में ये प्रावधान

  • तय समय पर मिलेगा कनेक्शन- कनेक्शन के लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन की गई है। आवेदन, स्वीकृति और कनेक्शन देने की प्रक्रिया का समय निर्धारित रहेगा।
  • श्रेणियों के आधार पर होगा मासिक शुल्क- तय श्रेणियों को कनेक्शन का मासिक शुल्क देना होगा। घरों में कनेक्शन लेने वाले बीपीएल से एपीएल की तुलना में आधा मासिक शुल्क लगेगा।
  • कनेक्शन के लिए हर घर में लगेगा मीटर- जिन घरों में वाटर मीटर नहीं हैं, उनमें मीटर लगाए जाएंगे। अवैध कनेक्शन वाले घर में भी मीटर लगाया जाएगा। साथ ही जुर्माना भी वसूला जाएगा।
  • पानी बर्बाद किया तो कार्रवाई होगी- पानी की बर्बादी में करने वालों पर सख्ती बरती जाएगी। इसके लिए कड़े प्रावधान किए गए हैं।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें