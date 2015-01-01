पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सम्मान:बाल पत्रकारों से मिल कर सीएम हुए काफी प्रभावित, शिक्षा के साथ बच्चों को हुनरमंद बनाएंगे : सीएम

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि झारखंड की बेटियों की शिक्षा को लेकर सरकार संवेदनशील है

बाल पत्रकार की परिकल्पना अच्छी है। बाल पत्रकारों के समक्ष चुनौतियां भी कम नहीं हैं। इसे आसान बनाने के लिए हमें मिलकर प्रयास करना होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि बच्चों को शिक्षा के साथ-साथ हुनरमंद बनाने की योजना पर भी कार्य हो रहा है, ताकि उन्हें रोजगार तलाशने में सहूलियत हो। शिक्षा के बाद अगर रोजगार नहीं मिलता है, तो युवा अवसाद से ग्रसित हो जाते हैं। वहीं अगर हाथों में हुनर होगा, तो वे अपने रोजगार का मार्ग प्रशस्त कर सकेंगे।

ये बातें मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने बाल पत्रकारों से बातचीत के क्रम में कही। उन्होंने कहा कि यूनिसेफ बाल पत्रकारों के सहयोग से मैगजीन तैयार करे। स्कूली शिक्षा एवं साक्षरता विभाग बाल पत्रकारों की सोच अन्य बच्चों तक संप्रेषित करने में सहयोग करेगा। इस अवसर पर यूनिसेफ के झारखंड प्रमुख प्रशांता दास, संचार अधिकारी आस्था अलंग के अलावा बच्चे व अन्य उपस्थित थे।

सरकार बेटियों की शिक्षा को लेकर संवेदनशील
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि झारखंड की बेटियों की शिक्षा को लेकर सरकार संवेदनशील है। अगर एक बेटी शिक्षित होती है, तो आने वाली पीढ़ी भी स्वाभाविक रूप से सशक्त होगी। बाल पत्रकारों का प्रयास सराहनीय है। बच्चों के पाठ्यक्रम में बाल विवाह, बाल श्रम कानून से संबंधित जानकारी भी होनी चाहिए, ताकि बच्चों के साथ-साथ उनके अभिभावक भी कानूनों के संबंध में जान सकें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें