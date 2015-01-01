पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नेताओं को धमकाने का आरोप:निलंबित एडीजी पर कार्रवाई के लिए सीएम की मंजूरी, अनुराग गुप्ता पर भ्रष्टाचार का भी केस चलेगा

रांची28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राज्यसभा चुनाव-2016 के दौरान धमकाने के मामले में कार्रवाई

निलंबित आईपीएस अधिकारी व सीआईडी के पूर्व एडीजी अनुराग गुप्ता के खिलाफ अब भ्रष्टाचार के मुकदमे भी चलेंगे। मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने इसकी अनुमति दे दी है। गृह, कारा एवं आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग ने अनुराग गुप्ता के खिलाफ एंटी करप्शन एक्ट (पीसी एक्ट)-1988 की धारा 7 और 13 (1)(डी) और आईपीसी की धारा 120 (बी) के तहत कार्रवाई करने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। उनके खिलाफ पीसी एक्ट की धाराएं नहीं लगी थीं।

उल्लेखनीय है कि 1990 बैच के आईपीएस अधिकारी गुप्ता पर 2016 के राज्यसभा चुनाव से पहले सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी भाजपा के पक्ष में वोट करने के लिए कांग्रेस विधायक निर्मला देवी के पति और पूर्व मंत्री योगेंद्र साव को धमकाने का आरोप लगाया गया था। इस शिकायत की जांच के बाद 13 जून 2017 को चुनाव आयोग ने अनुराग गुप्ता के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने के अलावा विभागीय कार्यवाही चलाने का आदेश दिया था।

23 जनवरी 2018 को राज्य सरकार ने इस मामले में पुनर्विचार करने का आग्रह किया था, जिसे आयोग ने ठुकरा दिया था। साथ ही आदेश का अनुपालन करने की हिदायत दी थी। इसके बाद 29 मार्च 2018 को रांची के जगन्नाथपुर थाने में अनुराग गुप्ता के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया था। इस मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए हेमंत सोरेन सरकार ने उन्हें 14 फरवरी 2020 को निलंबित कर दिया था।

झामुमो-झाविमो ने 2018 में निर्वाचन आयोग से की थी कार्रवाई की मांग

जेवीएम (तत्कालीन) ने 1 मार्च 2018 और झामुमाे ने 5 मार्च 2018 को निर्वाचन आयोग से शिकायत कर राज्यसभा चुनाव में सरकार द्वारा गड़बड़ी करने की आशंका जताई थी। दोनों पार्टियों ने चुनाव आयोग से आग्रह किया था कि आईपीएस अधिकारी अनुराग गुप्ता के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने का आदेश राज्य सरकार को दिया जाए। यह भी कहा था कि अगर ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन के साथ-साथ यह असंवैधानिक और अनैतिक कार्य भी होगा।

मरांडी ने पूर्व मंत्री और एडीजी के बीच बातचीत की सीडी जारी की थी

तत्कालीन झाविमो प्रमुख बाबूलाल मरांडी ने 2016 के राज्यसभा चुनाव में कथित गड़बड़ी की शिकायत को लेकर 2017 में सीडी जारी की थी। इसमें भाजपा प्रत्याशी को वोट देने के लिए पूर्व मंत्री योगेंद्र साव और एडीजी अनुराग गुप्ता के बीच बातचीत का जिक्र था। दावा किया था कि उसमें राज्यसभा चुनाव में हॉर्स ट्रेडिंग के सबूत हैं।

बाबूलाल ने आरोप लगाया था कि कांग्रेस विधायक निर्मला देवी को वोट देने से रोकने के लिए उनके पति और पूर्व मंत्री योगेंद्र साव को एडीजी अनुराग गुप्ता ने दो दिन में 26 बार फोन कर लालच और धमकियां दीं। उस समय यह भी कहा था कि सीडी में एक जगह योगेंद्र साव से अनुराग गुप्ता कह रहे हैं कि अभी तीन-चार साल रघुवर सरकार रहेगी। आपको बहुत ऊंचाई तक ले जाएंगे, लेकिन बात नहीं मानी तो दिक्कत होगी। बातचीत में एक जगह यह भी कहा गया है कि मैडम के नाम वारंट है।

क्या है पीसी एक्ट: भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम (पीसी एक्ट)-1988, इसके तहत लोक सेवकों पर अपने कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन सही प्रकार से नहीं करने या भ्रष्टाचार में लिप्त पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई की जाती है। दोषी को जेल और जुर्माने की सजा होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें