  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  • Commissioner, 200 Meters Away From Your Office, The Shops Were Re decorated, Ranchi Municipal Corporation Is Pretending To Remove The Occupation

कार्रवाई या दिखावा:कमिश्नर साहब, आपके ऑफिस से 200 मीटर की दूरी पर फिर से सज गईं दुकानें, रांची नगर निगम कब्जा हटाने के नाम पर कर रहा दिखावा

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हकीकत...8 दिन में 10 रूट से कब्जा हटाया, 2 लाख जुर्माना वसूला, पर जहां से हटाई दुकानें, वहां दुबारा लगीं
  • कचहरी रोड में 9 दिसंबर को हटाया अतिक्रमण, 15 को सड़क के दोनों ओर लग गए ठेले-स्टॉल

रांची में अतिक्रमण हटाने और जुर्माना के नाम पर पैसे की वसूली का खेल रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। नगर निगम के अधिकारी अपना खजाना भरने के लिए अतिक्रमण हटाने के नाम पर हाईकोर्ट और आम लोगों को धोखा दे रहे हैं। दैनिक भास्कर ने निगम द्वारा पिछले आठ दिनों में चलाए गए अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान की पड़ताल की तो इसका खुलासा हुआ। नगर निगम के इंफोर्समेंट अफसरों ने 8 दिन में 10 रूट से अतिक्रमण हटाया। इस दौरान करीब 90 फुटपाथियों और दुकानदारों से 2.01 लाख रुपए जुर्माने की वसूली की।

जुर्माना वसूलने के बाद निगम अफसरों ने अपना कोटा पूरा करके दे दिया, लेकिन सच्चाई यह है कि जिस रूट से अतिक्रमण हटाया गया, वहां दुबारा फुटपाथ दुकानदारों ने कब्जा कर लिया। रांची फुटपाथ दुकानदार हॉकर्स संघ की महासचिव अनिता दास ने कहा कि हाई कोर्ट ने वेंडिंग जोन बनाकर फुटपाथ दुकानदारों को व्यवस्थित करने का आदेश दिया था। निगम ने व्यवस्थित किए बिना गरीबों को उजाड़ने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। जुर्माना वसूलकर खजाना भर रहा है। निगम की इस कार्रवाई का विरोध होगा।

कोर्ट कंपाउंड... दोनों ओर फुटपाथ पर दुकानें सजी रहीं
आरआरडीए बिल्डिंग से कोर्ट कंपाउंड होते हुए नागाबाबा खटाल तक पिछले सप्ताह अतिक्रमण हटाया गया था। लेकिन मंगलवार को कोर्ट कंपाउंड से लेकर नागाबाबा खटाल तक रोड के दोनों ओर फुटपाथ पर दुकानें सजी रहीं। पूरे दिन लोग जाम से जूझते रहे। पर निगम को यह नहीं दिखा।

एमजी रोड...स्थिति फिर जस की तस
अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक से डेली मार्केट टैक्सी स्टैंड तक निगम ने तीन बार अतिक्रमण हटाया। 10 ठेले जब्त किए गए और जुर्माना भी वसूला। इसके बावजूद मंगलवार को अलबर्ट एक्का चौक की बाईं ओर एक दर्जन से अधिक ठेला पर दुकानें सजी थीं। फुटपाथ पर वेंडरों का कब्जा रहा।

9 दिसंबर को अतिक्रमण हटाते निगमकर्मी
9 दिसंबर को अतिक्रमण हटाते निगमकर्मी

रातू रोड... जाम से परेशान हैं लोग
रातू रोड में रोजाना जाम लगा रहता है। इसलिए पिछले दिनों निगम ने न्यू मार्केट चौक से पिस्कामोड़ होते हुए पंडरा तक अतिक्रमण हटाया। लेकिन जहां से अस्थाई दुकान-ठेला हटाया गया, वहां फिर ठेला और झोपड़ी लगने लगे हैं।

कचहरी रोड...सड़क पर खड़े रहे वाहन

कचहरी रोड से शहीद चौक होते हुए पुस्तक पथ में 6 दिन पहले अतिक्रमण हटाया गया था। इसके बावजूद अधिकतर दुकानदारों के सामान और वाहन रोड पर होते हैं। इस वजह से पुस्तक पथ से महाबीर चौक तक रोजाना जाम लगा रहता है और लोग परेशान होते हैं।

एचबी रोड में अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेेकर बहस
एचबी रोड में अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेेकर बहस

इधर, फिर अतिक्रमण हटाने की रस्म अदायगी, फुटपाथ दुकानदारों ने किया विरोध

इंफोर्समेंट अफसरों की टीम ने मंगलवार को अलबर्ट एक्का चौक से लालपुर चौक तक सड़क के दोनों किनारे से अतिक्रमण हटाने की रस्म अदायगी की। इस दौरान फुटपाथ पर अस्थाई रूप से लगे 10 दुकानों को ध्वस्त कर दिया। पार्किंग जोन में खड़े वाहनों और फुटपाथ पर दुकान लगाने वालों से 38,200 जुर्माने की वसूली की गई। अभियान के क्रम में दो हॉस्पिटल के बाहर नो पार्किंग जोन में वाहन लगाने पर पांच-पांच हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया। निगम की टीम के सामने हॉस्पिटल प्रबंधन ने जुर्माना देकर वाहन हटा लिया, लेकिन करीब तीन घंटे के बाद दुबारा वहां कार की लाइन लग गई। रोड पर वाहनों की पार्किंग कराने और पुलिस पोस्ट की वजह से लालपुर थाना से पहले इंफोर्समेंट अफसरों को स्थानीय लोगों के विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा।

ऐसे वसूला जुर्माना
ऐसे वसूला जुर्माना

जिम्मेदार ने कहा- बसाने के नाम पर छूट नहीं

लालपुर के सब्जी विक्रेताओं को डिस्टलरी तालाब के पास बन रहे वेजिटेबल मार्केट और नागाबाबा खटाल के दुकानदारों को वहां बन रहे मार्केट में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। वेंडिंग जोन बनाने के लिए जगह भी चिन्हित हो रहा है। लेकिन इसकी आड़ में सड़क-नाली का अतिक्रमण करने की छूट नहीं मिल सकती। जितनी बार दुकानें लगेगी निगम हटाएगा और जुर्माना वसूलेगा। अतिक्रमण हटने से लोगों को जाम से भी राहत मिलेगा।
शंकर यादव, डीएमसी, निगम

वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

