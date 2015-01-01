पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने बिरसा मुंडा को दी श्रद्धांजलि:कांग्रेस के नेता ने कहा  -झारखंड की परंपरा-संस्कृति को बचाए रखना ही बिरसा को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि

रांची13 मिनट पहले
कोकर स्थित समाधि स्थल पर पुष्प अर्पित करते कांग्रेस के नेता
  • रामेश्वर उरांव ने कहा-अमर शहीद भगवान बिरसा मुंडा ने झारखंड के विकास का जो सपना देखा था, उसे राज्य सरकार पूरा करने में जुटी है

प्रदेश कांग्रेस के नेता रविवार को कोकर स्थित बिरसा समाधि पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने यहां भगवान बिरसा को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। प्रोफेशनल कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष आदित्य विक्रम जायसवाल ने कहा कि भगवान बिरसा को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि तभी होगी, जब झारखंड की परंपरा एवं संस्कृति को बचाए रखने में हमलोग योगदान देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि भगवान बिरसा वीर थे,वो रणधीर थे। जल जंगल जमीन के रक्षक थे। यहां के आदिवासी योद्धा थे।
बिरसा के सपनों को साकार करने में जुटी है सरकार
प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सह वित्त मंत्री रामेश्वर उरांव ने झारखंड राज्य स्थापना दिवस और भगवान बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती पर राज्यवासियों को शुभकामनाएं दी। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण काल में झारखंड राज्य भले ही अपना स्थापना दिवस सादगीपूर्वक मना रहा है, लेकिन उत्साह में कमी कोई नहीं आई है। उन्होंने कहा कि अमर शहीद भगवान बिरसा मुंडा ने झारखंड के विकास का जो सपना देखा था, उसे राज्य सरकार पूरा करने में जुटी है।

25 साल में ही बनाई जननायक की छवि
रामेश्वर उरांव ने कहा कि बिरसा मुंडा एक युगांतरकारी शख्सियत थे,जिन्होंने आदिवासी जनजीवन के मसीहा के रूप में केवल 25 सालों में बिहार, झारखंड और ओडिशा में जननायक की पहचान बनाई।
प्रदेश प्रवक्ता आलोक दूबे ने कहा कि हमारी सरकार भगवान बिरसा मुंडा के पदचिन्हों पर चलने के लिए कृतसंकल्पित हैं।

