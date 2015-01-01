पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दूसरी लहर आने का खतरा:राज्य में कोरोना केस घट रहे, पर चिंता की बात यह कि टेस्टिंग भी घट गई

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विशेषज्ञों ने कहा-कई राज्यों में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर, झारखंड में टेस्टिंग बढ़ाएं

राज्य में कोरोना मरीजों की रफ्तार कम हो रही है। लेकिन राज्य में कोरोना नियंत्रण को लेकर चिंता की बात यह है कि राज्य में टेस्टिंग की रफ्तार घट गई है। आईडीएसपी की वीकली रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक राज्य में पिछले सप्ताह (09-15 नंवबर) राज्य की प्रति 10 लाख की आबादी में मात्र 4269 ही टेस्ट किए गए। जबकि बिहार में 7187 टेस्ट, उड़ीसा में 7073 और छत्तीसगढ़ में 4952 टेस्ट किए गए। देश में सबसे अधिक टेस्ट लद्दाख में किए गए।

यहां 09 से 15 नवंबर के बीच प्रति 10 लाख की आबादी पर 17447 टेस्ट किए गए। विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार जब देश के कई राज्यों में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर देखी जा रही है। वैसे में झारखंड में भी टेस्टिंग बढ़ाने की आवश्यकता है, तभी कोरोना पर पूरी तरह नियंत्रण पाया जा सकता है। राज्य में 02 से आठ नवंबर के बीच 6124 टेस्ट (प्रति 10 लाख आबादी) पर किए गए थे।

राजधानी में सैंपल पॉजिटिविटी रेट दोगुनी

राज्य में सैंपल पॉजिटिविटी रेट एक प्रतिशत के आसपास है, पर रांची में अब भी कोरोना मरीज मिलने की रफ्तार दोगुनी से ऊपर है व सैंपल पॉजिटिविटी 2.52 है। यानि की हर 100 सैंपल की जांच पर 2.52 मरीज मिल रहे हैं। हालांकि अच्छी बात यह है कि रांची के पॉजिटिविटी रेट में भी गिरावट हो रही है।

21वें नंबर पर पहुंचा झारखंड: राज्य में मिले 261 कोरोना मरीज, 343 ठीक हुए

राज्य में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 106491 पहुंच गया है। मंगलवार को 261 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले, जबकि 343 ठीक हुए व 3 की मौत हुई। इनमें रांची के 86, बोकारो-26, चतरा-1, देवघर-23, धनबाद-23, दुमका-4, पू. सिंहभूम-21, गढ़वा-3, गिरिडीह-5, गोड्डा-3, गुमला-2, हजारीबाग-4, जामताड़ा-7, खूंटी-1, कोडरमा-1, लातेहार-16, लोहरदगा-1, पाकुड़-2, पलामू-16, रामगढ़-2, साहेबगंज-5, सरायकेला-2, सिमडेगा-3,प. सिंहभूम के 4 मरीज शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें