पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • Corporation Could Not Build Bio Medical Waste Disposal Plant Even In 20 Years, Now Check Hospital For Number In Cleanliness Survey

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जांच:20 वर्षों में भी बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट डिस्पोजल प्लांट नहीं बना सका निगम, अब स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में नंबर के लिए हॉस्पिटल की जांच

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेवा सदन हॉस्पिटल में जांच करने पहुंची नगर निगम की टीम
  • कचरा के बैग में मिले गर्भनाल के अवशेष व अन्य सामग्री

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार के बाद भी रांची नगर निगम पिछले 20 वर्षों में भी बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट के डिस्पोजल का प्लांट नहीं लगा सका। इस वजह से कई प्राइवेट नर्सिंग होम का बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट कई बार ठोस अपशिष्ट के साथ झिरी डंपिंग यार्ड या दूसरे स्थानों पर फेंका जाता है। बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट के निपटारे की व्यवस्था करने के बजाय निगम के हेल्थ ऑफिसर सहित अधिकारियों की टीम स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में अधिक नंबर पाने की जुगाड़ में लग गई है।

इसी क्रम में मंगलवार को डीएमसी शंकर यादव, कुंवर सिंह पाहन, हेल्थ ऑफिसर डॉ. किरण ने सेवा सदन हॉस्पिटल में बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट के मैनेजमेंट का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान मेडिकल वेस्ट के लिए निर्धारित लाल, पीला और ब्लू रंग के बैग में सही तरीके से बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट नहीं रखे मिले। गर्भनाल सहित सर्जरी के बाद निकाले गए कई अवशेष दूसरे कचरा के साथ बांध कर रखे गए थे। यह देख हेल्थ ऑफिसर ने निर्धारित बैग में बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट रखने का निर्देश दिया। करीब एक घंटे की जांच के बाद निगम की टीम कई निर्देश देकर वहां से निकल गई।

हॉस्पिटल प्रबंधन ने कहा... जो खामियां मिलीं, उसमें सुधार करेंगे

नागरमल मोदी सेवा सदन प्रबंधन कमेटी के अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र सरावगी ने बताया कि निगम की टीम पहली बार जांच करने पहुंची थी। बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट के डिस्पोजल बैग में कुछ खामियां थीं। हमें जो निर्देश मिले हैं, उसका पालन किया जाएगा। कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षण देकर सब खामियां दूर करेंगे।

गड़बड़ी की रिपोर्ट नगर आयुक्त को दी जाएगी

उप नगर आयुक्त शंकर यादव ने बताया कि सेवा सदन हॉस्पिटल में बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट का प्रबंधन सही ढंग से नहीं किया जा रहा है। पीले प्लास्टिक के बैग में कागज के साथ दूसरा कचरा मिला। काले बैग में पेपर, एक्सपायर्ड मेडिसिन के साथ प्लेसेंटा रखा मिला। बायो मेडिकल वेस्ट डिस्पोजल से संबंधित सर्टिफिकेट भी नहीं दिखाया गया। अब इसकी रिपोर्ट नगर आयुक्त को सौंपी जाएगी। इसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser