पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • Corporation Exempting, Chasing Food Van Operators Of Shops Engaged In Kart Compound Raid, Albert Ekka Check Campaign, Shopkeepers Vicious

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान:छूट दे रहा निगम, काेर्ट कंपाउंड राेड में लगी दुकानों काे छाेड़ फूड वैन संचालकों काे खदेड़ा, अलबर्ट एक्का चाैक के पास चला अभियान, दुकानदारों ने किया विराेध

रांची16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुुरुलिया राेड में अतिक्रमण हटाने की सूचना लीक हाेने से गायब हाे गए दुकानदार

नगर निगम अतिक्रमण हटाने के नाम पर सिर्फ पैसे वसूलने में लगा है। जिन क्षेत्रों में फुटपाथ दुकानदारों से जुर्माने की वसूली हाे रही है, वहां दुबारा दुकान लगाने की छूट दे दी गई है। इसका नजारा बुधवार काे उस समय दिखा, जब निगम की टीम कचहरी राेड में कब्जा हटाने पहुंची। पिछले सप्ताह काेर्ट कंपाउंड में राेड पर दुकान लगाने वालाें से जुर्माना वसूलने वाली निगम की टीम बुधवार काे वहां गुजरी, लेकिन किसी काे कुछ नहीं कहा। जबकि बार भवन के सामने राेड के किनारे फूड वैन लगाने और ठेला-खाेमचा वालाें काे खदेड़ दिया।

पानी का ड्रम, बर्तन सहित कई सामान जब्त कर लिया। इससे पहले सुबह में अलबर्ट एक्का चाैक के पास अतिक्रमण हटाने पहुंचे इंफोर्समेंट अफसरों काे दुकानदारों के विराेध का सामना करना पड़ा। शास्त्री मार्केट से पहले कपड़ा,स्वेटर, बैग आदि बेचने वालाें के सामान जब्त करने पर दिलावर नामक दुकानदार इंफोर्समेंट अफसरों से भिड़ गया। यहां फुटपाथ दुकानदारों से 9 हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूला।

पुरुलिया राेड में अतिक्रमण हटाने की सूचना लीक, शाम में सज गई दुकानें

नगर निगम के इंफोर्समेंट अफसरों काे पुरुलिया राेड से अतिक्रमण हटाने का रूट चार्ट मिला था। सुबह 10.30 बजे जैसे ही इंफोर्समेंट अफसर पुरुलिया राेड पहुंचे एक भी दुकानदार सड़क पर नहीं दिखा। इसी दाैरान निगम के एक पदाधिकारी ने फाेन पर सूचना दी कि पुरुलिया राेड से अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाना है। इसके बाद टीम ने सर्जना चाैक से शहीद चाैक हाेते हुए कचहरी राेड तक अतिक्रमण हटाया। दोपहर बाद फिर से फुटपाथ पर दुकानें सज गई।

अतिक्रमण हटाने के नाम पर तमाशा नहीं चलेगा

राेजाना अतिक्रमण हटाने के नाम पर सिर्फ जुर्माना की वसूली हाे रही है। इसके बाद दुबारा उसी जगह दुकानें लग रही है। यह गंभीर बात है। इस मामले में अधिकारियों से बात करेंगे।
-संजीव विजयवर्गीय, डिप्टी मेयर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें