पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोप:निगम के टीसी ने पार्षद पर लगाया पीटने का आरोप, पार्षद ने कहा- मांग रहा है 10 हजार रुपए घूस

रांची9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टेबल पर रखे कागजात फेंक दिया और देख लेने की धमकी दी

नगर निगम के टैक्स कलेक्टर मरगुब आलम ने वार्ड नंबर-21 के पार्षद एहतेशाम पर मारपीट का आरोप लगाया है। टीसी ने नगर आयुक्त मुकेश कुमार को पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि दोपहर में मैं अपने कार्यालय में बैठा था। इसी दौरान पार्षद भड़कते हुए आए और जवाब-जवाब करने लगे। उन्होंने पूछा कि प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का आवेदन क्यों पेंडिंग रखा है। काम क्यों नहीं कर रहे हो। मैंने बताया कि मुझे प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना को देखने का आदेश नहीं मिला है, इसलिए मैं इस योजना को नहीं देख रहा हूं।

इतना सुनते ही पार्षद ने मेरे मुंह पर तमाचा जड़ दिया। टेबल पर रखे कागजात फेंक दिया और देख लेने की धमकी दी। पार्षद के इस व्यवहार से मुझे डर है कि वह मेरे साथ कुछ भी कर सकता है। इसलिए, मेरा वार्ड बदल दिया जाए। इधर, वार्ड पार्षद एहतेशाम ने बताया कि मैंने किसी कर्मचारी को नहीं मारा है। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के लाभुकों से 10 हजार रुपए घूस की मांग करने पर मैं टैक्स कलेक्टर पर भड़का था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें