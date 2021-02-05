पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक दिन पहले ही मेड का कराए थे इलाज:CRPF कमांडेंट की मां, सास और बेटे को पीटकर मेड ने आत्महत्या की, घटना CCTV में कैद

9 मिनट पहले
खुटी के कर्रा की रहने वाली सलोनी 8 साल से कमांडेंट सुरीन के यहं कम कर रही थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
खुटी के कर्रा की रहने वाली सलोनी 8 साल से कमांडेंट सुरीन के यहं कम कर रही थी।

बरियातु थाना के एदहातु में सीआरपीएफ के कमांडेंट जगत आनंद सुरीन के यहां कार्यरत मेड के सुसाइड करने की खबर आ रही है। सुसाइड करने से पहले वह कमांडेंट के परिजनों को बुरी तरह घायल कर दी है। घायलों में कमांडेंट के 7 साल के बेटे प्रियांक सुरीन, 78 वर्षीय मां एपिस सुरीन और 80 वर्षीय सास सुभानी होरो शामिल हैं। सभी की हालत गंभीर है और वे मेडिका अस्पताल के आईसीयू में एडमिट हैं।

बरियातू थाना के सब इंस्पेक्टर रामचंद्र राम ने बताया कि घटना गुरुवार शाम की है। घर पर परिजनों को अकेला पाकर मेड ने किचन में रखे खल से पहले कमांडेंट के पुत्र, उनकी सास और मां को घायल कर दी। तब तक बाहर काम कर रहे मजदूरों ने उसे पकड़ कर एक कमरे में बंद कर दिया। रात में जब कमांडेंट घर पहुंच कर कमरा खोले तो वह फंदे से लटक कर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। उन्होंने बताया कि उनका दमागी संतुलन भी ठीक नहीं था।

1 दिन पहले ही CIP में हुआ था इलाज
कमांडेंट जगत आनंद सुरीन ने बताया कि 45 वर्षीय सलोनी होरो उनके घर में पिछले 7-8 वर्षों से घरेलू काम कर रही थी। वह पूरी तरह ठीक थी और अच्छे तरीके से काम कर रही थी। 4 दिन पहले वह डिप्रेशन में चली गई थी। इसके बाद 3 फरवरी को उसका इलाज रांची के सेंट्रल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइकाइट्री (CIP)में कराया गया था। वहां मनोचिकित्सकों ने बताया था कि एडमिट कराने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। दवा से ठीक हो जाएगी। इस बीच गुरुवार को उसने घटना को अंजाम दे दिया। वह मूल रूप से खूंटी जिले के कर्रा की रहने वाली थी।

पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी में हुआ रिकॉर्ड
घर में हमले की पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी में रिकॉर्ड है। उस फुटेज में मेड पहले वह उनकी बेटी पर हमला करते हुए दिख रही है। लेकिन वह बच के भाग जाती है। इसके बाद फुटेज में वो 7 वर्षीय बेटे पर बेरहमी से हमला करते हुए दिख रही है। वह लगभाग 4-5 बार उसके सिर पर हमला की है। बरियातु थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि घटना की जांच की जा रही है।

