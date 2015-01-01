पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम की खबर:सरकारी स्कूलों में बढ़ाई गई नामांकन की तिथि, अब 24 नवंबर तक नौवीं के छात्र करा सकेंगे रजिस्ट्रेशन

रांची24 मिनट पहले
कई स्कूलों में कुल निर्धारित सीटों का 30फीसदी एडमिशन भी अभी तक नहीं हो पाया है (फाइल)
  • शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से इस संबंध में सभी जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी को निर्देश भेजा गया है।

सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्रों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। स्कूली शिक्षा व साक्षरता विभाग ने राज्य के सभी स्कूलों में नामांकन की तारीख को बढ़ाने का आदेश दिया है। हालांकि कब तक नामांकन होगा इसकी स्पष्ट जानकारी फिलहाल नहीं दी गई है। विभाग की तरफ से इस संबंध में सभी जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी को निर्देश भेजा गया है। इसमें नामांकन की प्रक्रिया फिलहाल जारी रखने के लिए कहा गया है।

रजिस्ट्रेशन का डेट भी बढ़ा
नौवीं के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन की तिथि को बढ़ाकर अब 24 नवंबर कर दिया गया है। छात्र अब अपनी सुविधा के मुताबिक 24 तक अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं। पहले इसका डेट चार नवंबर को ही समाप्त हो गया था। नौवीं का रजिस्ट्रेशन झारखंड एकेडमिक काउंसिल की ओर से किया जाता है। विभाग की तरफ से पिछले सप्ताह ही आठवीं में फेल छात्रों को ग्रेस अंक देकर पास किया गया था। इनका रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रभावित न हो इसे ध्यान में रखकर भी रजिस्ट्रेशन की तिथि को आगे बढ़ाया गया है।

स्कूलों में खाली हैं सीटें
कोविड-19 के कारण राज्य के सभी स्कूल मार्च के बाद से बंद हैं। इसी बीच नामांकन की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है। लेकिन अभिभावक अभी बच रहे हैं। इसका असर एडमिशन पर पड़ रहा है। कई स्कूल ऐसे भी हैं जहां कुल निर्धारित सीटों का 30 फीसदी एडमिशन भी अभी तक नहीं हो पाया है।

