  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  • Daytime Mercury Dropped 5 Degrees To 21 Degrees From Clouds, Increased Cold; Today Minimum Temperature Is Expected To Fall By Four Degrees

मौसम:बादलों से दिन का पारा 5 डिग्री गिरकर 21 डिग्री हुआ, बढ़ी ठंड; आज न्यूनतम तापमान चार डिग्री गिरने के आसार

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • बादलों के कारण धरती की ऊष्मा वातावरण में ही बनी रही, जिससे रात में तीन डिग्री पारा बढ़ा
  • माैसम वैज्ञानिक ने बताया कि शनिवार रात पारा चार डिग्री लुढ़कने के आसार

बादलों के कारण रांची समेत पूरे राज्य के माैसम ने फिर करवट बदली है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और दक्षिण-पश्चिम हवाओं के मिलने से शुक्रवार को आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। बादल व बारिश से रांची में अधिकतम तापमान 5 डिग्री तक गिरा, जिससे कनकनी महसूस हुई।

वहीं बादलों के कारण धरती की ऊष्मा वातावरण में ही बनी रही, जिससे रात में तीन डिग्री पारा बढ़ा। शुक्रवार को रांची का अधिकतम पारा 21.2 डिग्री रहा, जबकि गुरुवार काे 26.8 डिग्री था। वहीं न्यूनतम पारा 12.5 डिग्री रहा। गुरुवार काे 9.0 डिग्री था। माैसम वैज्ञानिक अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि शनिवार रात पारा चार डिग्री लुढ़कने के आसार हैं।

मौसम बदलने के कारण

  • झारखंड के ऊपर बादल बनने से दिन में सूर्य की किरणें पूरी तरह से धरती पर नहीं पहुंचीं, जिससे अधिकतम तापमान गिरा।
  • ग्रीन हाउस इफेक्ट से बादलों ने दिन में ली गई ऊष्मा रात में धरती की ओर भेजी, वहीं आसमान की ओर लौटने वाली रेडिएशन को दोबारा धरती पर ही भेज दिया, जिससे रात में तापमान थोड़ा बढ़ा।
