देवघर जिला अवर निबंधक राहुल चौबे सस्पेंड:जमीन धांधली के स्पष्टीकरण का जवाब नहीं देने पर CM हेमंत सोरेन ने दी स्वीकृति

रांची11 मिनट पहले
सीएम ने कहा है कि यह अनुशासनहीनता और उच्च अधिकारी के आदेश की अवहेलना है । इसे स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा। (फाइल)
  • CM ने कहा-अनुशासनहीनता बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी
  • 31 एकड़ जमीन खरीद-बिक्री में धांधली का है आरोप

देवघर के अंडर रजिस्ट्रार(जिला अवर निबंधक) राहुल कुमार चौबे को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। इन पर गलत तरीके से जमीन खरीद-बिक्री कराने का आरोप है। CM हेमंत सोरेन ने सस्पेंड करने के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकृति दे दी है। जमीन के निबंधन से जुड़े मामलों में अनियमितता बरते जाने की शिकायतों को लेकर गठित आरोप पत्र पर इनसे स्पष्टीकरण भी मांगा गया था

अवर निबंधक ने समय से अपना जवाब भी नहीं दिया था। इसके बाद डीसी की अनुशंसा पर सीएम ने सस्पेंड करने के प्रस्वात को शनिवार को मंजूरी दे दी। सीएम ने कहा है कि यह अनुशासनहीनता और उच्च अधिकारी के आदेश की अवहेलना है । इसे स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा।

31 एकड़ जमीन की रजिस्ट्रे में है धांधली का आरोप
देवघर जिला के देवीपुर अंचल अंतर्गत कुल 31 एकड़ जमीन के निबंधन में नियम कानूनों की अवहेलना करने से जुड़े मामले में जिला अवर निबंधक के खिलाफ यह कार्रवाई की गई है । इस मामले में देवघर के उपायुक्त द्वारा राजस्व निबंधन एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग को जो रिपोर्ट सौंपी गई है, उसके मुताबिक श्री राहुल चौबे के द्वारा तथ्यों को जानबूझकर नजरअंदाज करते हुए गलत इरादे से एवं व्यक्तिगत लाभ के लिए उक्त जमीन का निबंधन किया गया ।

अन्य मामलों की हो रही है जांच

देवघर डीसी को राहुल कुमार चौबे के विभिन्न धांधलियों की भी लगातार शिकायत मिल रही है। । शिकायत के आधार पर डीसी ने उनके पिछले एक साल के कार्यकाल के दौरान जमीन निबंधन संबंधी मामलों की जांच हेतु जिला स्तरीय जांच समिति का गठन किया गया है ।

