विरोध:झारखंड के विरोध के बावजूद काेयला खदानों के खनन-बिक्री में निजी कंपनियों की भागीदारी शुरू

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चकला खदान हिंडाल्को को देने के अगले ही दिन ब्रह्मडीहा खदान आंध्र प्रदेश मिनरल्स को मिली
  • राज्य सरकार ने कहा- 3 क्षेत्रों के आधा से अधिक वनक्षेत्र खत्म हो जाएंगे

झारखंड के विराेध के बावजूद काेयला खदानाें की कॉमर्शियल माइनिंग की नीलामी प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। यानी निजी कंपनियां अब खनन के साथ-साथ कोयले की बिक्री भी करेंगे, जो अब तक सरकार के नियंत्रण में था। मंगलवार को आंध्र प्रदेश मिनरल्स डेवलपमेंट काॅरपोरेशन ने गिरिडीह के ब्रह्मडीहा कोल ब्लॉक के लिए सर्वाधिक बोली लगाकर हासिल कर लिया। इससे पहले सोमवार को हिंडाल्को कंपनी ने सबसे अधिक बोली लगाकर चंदवा की चकला खदान के लिए ले ली। उल्लेखनीय है कि केंद्र ने जुलाई-2019 में कॉमर्शियल कोल माइनिंग का निर्णय लिया था।

झारखंड सरकार ने जून-2020 में केंद्र के फैसले को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी थी। इसमें आरोप लगाया कि खदानाें की नीलामी के बारे में राज्य सरकार से परामर्श नहीं लिया गया। यह एकतरफा निर्णय है। केंद्रीय नीति में पारदर्शिता नहीं है। राज्य और लोगों को कैसे फायदा मिलेगा? यह भी सवाल उठाया है कि चकला खदान के पास 55%, चोरीटांड़ तिलैया का 50% और सेरेगढ़ा का 44% वनक्षेत्र खत्म हो जाएगा। विस्थापितों के हक-अधिकारों का संरक्षण कैसे हो सकेगा।

कारोबार की दृष्टि से फैसला ठीक, पर जनजातीय हित का भी ध्यान रखना होगा

कारोबार की दृष्टि से खदानों के निजीकरण का फैसला ठीक है। लेकिन संबंधित इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों और जनजातीय आबादी का भी ध्यान रखना होगा। कोल माइनिंग में प्राइवेट सेक्टर को इजाजत मिलने के बाद सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की कंपनियों के बीच प्रतिस्पर्द्धा बढ़ेगी। कोयले का सालाना उत्पादन बढ़ेगा। रोजगार के अवसर बढ़ेंगे, प्रवासियों को झारखंड में ही काम के अवसर मिलेंगे। इस निर्णय से 2022 में कोयले का सालाना उत्पादन 1.5 बिलियन टन तक हो जाएगा। 30 हजार करोड़ रुपए के कोल इंपोर्ट की बचत होगी।
एक्सपर्ट व्यू एसएन सिंह, पूर्व अधिकारी, कोल इंडिया

