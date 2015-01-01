पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोनी को ‘धोनी’ बनाने वाले की कहानी:दा के कहने पर टीम ही छोड़ दी थी MSD ने

शंभू नाथ. रांची25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रांची में टर्फ क्रिकेट ग्राउंड बनवाने वाले शख्स थे देवल सहाय। (फाइल)
  • नहीं रहे देवल सहाय, 1997 में पहचान ली थी धोनी की प्रतिभा
  • धोनी को स्कूल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड से उठाकर इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट का स्टार बनाया

महेंद्र धोनी का क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर समूची दुनिया लोहा मान चुकी हैं, उन्हें 1997 में ही पहचान कर तराशने वाले जौहरी देवल सहाय नहीं रहे। प्यार से उन्हें लोग देवल दा के नाम से पुकारते थे। वे लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। रांची में टर्फ क्रिकेट ग्राउंड बनवाने वाले शख्स वे ही थे। 90 के दशक में मेकॉन में टर्फ क्रिकेट ग्राउंड बना था।

देवल दा के बेहद करीबी और 1997 से 2003 तक धोनी की टीम के कैप्टन रहे आदिल हुसैन बताते हैं देवल दा ने धोनी की प्रतिभा को स्कूल के ही एक मैच में ही जान लिया था। 1997 में धोनी को सीसीएल से एक स्टाइपेंड प्लेयर के रूप में जोड़ा। धोनी को धोनी बनाने में एक बड़ा योगदान देवल दा का रहा।

जिनके कहने पर टीम ही बदल ली

एक किस्सा बताते हुए कहते हैं कि तब रांची क्रिकेट के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू हो गया था। इसी बीच सेल की टीम के साथ खेलने के लिए धोनी ने सहमति दे दी। सेल की टीम के साथ रजिस्टर्ड भी हो गए थे। बस प्रक्रिया बाकी रह गई थी। देवल दा को इस बात की जानकारी मिली। तब देवल दा ने धोनी से कहा कि तुम्हें सीसीएल की टीम से खेलना है। इसके बाद बिना कुछ सोचे-समझे धोनी सीसीएल के लिए मैदान में उतर गए। बाकी फॉर्मेलिटीज रांची जिला क्रिकेट संघ से बाद में पूरी की गई। धोनी सेल के साथ कभी नहीं खेले।

जूनियर होने के बाद भी सीनियर के साथ कराते थे प्रैक्टिस

आदिल बताते हैं कि देवल दा ने तब ही कह दिया था कि धोनी एक शानदार प्लेयर बनेगा। तब तक धोनी एक जूनियर खिलाड़ी हुआ करते थे। सीसीएल में राज्य स्तर तक के खिलाड़ी थे। धोनी को जूनियर होने के बावजूद सीनियर प्लेयर बॉलिंग से कराते थे और वे उनके साथ खेला करते थे। उनसे टर्फ के मैदान पर प्रैक्टिस कराया जाता था। सीसीएल की टीम के साथ धोनी को राष्ट्रीय स्तर के टूर्नामेंट में ले जाया जाता था।

एक कार्यक्रम में देवल सहाय के साथ धोनी (फाइल)
एक कार्यक्रम में देवल सहाय के साथ धोनी (फाइल)

टूर के बीच में पहुंचे देवल दा के पास पहुंचे धोनी

आदिल बताते हैं कि 2007 की बात है। कोल इंडिया क्रिकेट का फाइनल मुकाबला मेकॉन ग्राउंड में होना था। उसी समय धोनी को कहीं बाहर जाना था। उनके निकलने की पूरी तैयारी हो गई थी। धोनी को पता चला कि देवल दा भी उस ग्राउंड में हैं और जब उन्हें आने के लिए कहा गया। तब उन्होंने व्यस्त टाइम से भी टाइम निकाल के मेकॉन ग्राउंड पहुंचे और न केवल देवल दा से मिले बल्कि उन सभी पुराने खिलाड़ियों के साथ मुलाकात की जिनके साथ वे क्रिकेट खेला करते थे।

