खुलासा:धुर्वा पुलिस ने मुर्गा लड़ाई के दौरान दांव लगाने वालों को भगाकर ड्यूटी पूरी कर ली, विधानसभा भवन के सामने मैदान में लगा बाजार

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दैनिक भास्कर में मुर्गा लड़ाई की आड़ में जुए के खेल का खुलासा होने के बाद नए विधानसभा भवन के सामने मैदान में लगा बाजार
  • सब्जी व अन्य जरूरी समान की दुकानों में ही स्थानीय लोग दिखे

दैनिक भास्कर ने अपने शुक्रवार के अंक में नए विधानसभा भवन के सामने स्थित आनी गांव में मुर्गा लड़ाई के खेल में 10 लाख रुपए तक के दांव लगाए जाने का खुलासा किया था। इस खबर को पढ़कर धुर्वा थाने की पुलिस की नींद तो खुल गई, लेकिन पहले दिन वह एक भी दांव लगाने वाले और मुर्गा लड़ाई का आयोजन करनेवाले को पकड़ नहीं सकी। स्थिति पर नजर रख रहे दैनिक भास्कर के क्राइम रिपोर्टर ने देखा कि आनी गांव में शुक्रवार को बाजार लगा। मुर्गा लड़ाई का खेल कराने वाले भी आए, लेकिन पुलिस ने उन्हें खदेड़ कर ही अपनी ड्यूटी पूरी कर ली।

एक भी मुर्गा लड़ाने वालों को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया। यह भी जानने की कोशिश नहीं की कि कौन लोग मुर्गा लड़ाई के खेल में शामिल हैं। पुलिस दिनभर आनी गांव स्थित लगने वाले साप्ताहिक बाजार में पेट्रोलिंग करती रही, ताकि मुर्गा लड़ाई का खेल नहीं हो सके। जबकि, यह मुर्गा लड़ाई का खेल लंबे समय से यहां चल रहा है। पुलिस को भी पता है कि इसमें कौन लोग शामिल है। इसके बाद भी उनपर क्यों कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही, यह समझा जा सकता है। इधर, इस संबंध में एसएसपी सुरेंद्र झा ने कहा कि जहां-जहां मुर्गा लड़ाई के नाम जुआ का खेल हो रहा है, वहां के थाना प्रभारियों को कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। अगर, थाना प्रभारी कार्रवाई नहीं करते हैं और वहां मुर्गा लड़ाई की आड़ में जुए का खेल होता है, तो उनपर भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

भीड़ जुटाने के लिए मुर्गा लड़ाई ही था बड़ा जरिया

नए विधानसभा भवन के सामने आनी गांव में शुक्रवार को लगने वाले साप्ताहिक बाजार भीड़ जुटाने का सबसे बड़ा जरिया मुर्गा लड़ाई ही था। मुर्गा लड़ाई देखने और दांव लगाने के लिए सैकड़ों की संख्या में लोग आते हैं। इसी भीड़ की वजह से साप्ताहिक बाजार में देसी शराब व चिकन की दुकानें बड़ी संख्या में सजती हैं। जो लोग वहां आते हैं, वे खेल देखने के बाद शराब व मांस का सेवन करते हैं। लेकिन, शुक्रवार को जब मुर्गा लड़ाई का खेल नहीं हुआ तो ये दुकानें भी नहीं चलीं। सब्जी व अन्य जरूरी समान की दुकानों में ही स्थानीय लोग दिखे।

बड़ा सवाल... आज तक मुर्गा लड़ाई की आड़ में चल रहे जुए के खेल का पता पुलिस को क्यों नहीं चला, मिल रही थी जानकारी इसके बाद भी आजतक गिरफ्तारी क्यों नहीं हुई?

