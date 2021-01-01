पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Discussion Held In Seminar Of National Tribal Religion Coordination Committee In Uttar Pradesh, Adivasi Will Write Tribal Religion Code Paddy In 2021 Census

रांची
  अध्यक्ष ने धार्मिक व सांस्कृतिक के आधार पर सोनभद्र जिला आदिवासी बहुल क्षेत्र

राष्ट्रीय आदिवासी धर्म समन्वय समिति की बैठक सब संगोष्ठी उत्तर प्रदेश के रॉबर्टगंज के नंद भवन में हुई। इसमें झारखंड से समिति के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष पूर्व मंत्री देवकुमार धान, अखिल भारतीय आदिवासी विकास परिषद की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष गीताश्री उरांव, प्रेमशाही मुंडा सहित कई शामिल हुए। बैठक में गोंडी, चेरो, कोल, खैरवार आदि जनजातियों ने सहमति बनाई है कि 2021 के जनगणना प्रपत्र में वे लोग आदिवासी धर्म कोड लिखेंगे। आदिवासी समाज के बीच जाकर जाकर के प्रेरित भी करेंगे। साथ ही उत्तर प्रदेश शासन को स्मार पत्र सौंपी जाएगी। उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा में राजकीय संकल्प पारित कर केंद्र को भेजने के लिए स्मार पत्र सौंपेगी। बैठक में शिव कुमार धुर्वे ने कहा कि गोंड जनजाति अपने धर्म संस्कृति के साथ चल रहा है, लेकिन हमारे साथ देश के सभी जनजाति को भी एक मंच पर लाने का प्रयास है।

सोनभद्र क्षेत्र में अपने-अपने गांव जा कर के हम लोग धर्म कोड का अभियान चला रहे हैं। लेकिन धर्म कोड राष्ट्रव्यापी है। इसलिए पूरे देश के आदिवासियों को एक्का करने के लिए आदिवासी धर्म कोड पर हम लोग सहमति बनाने की जरूरत है। अध्यक्ष कमलेश धुर्वे ने धार्मिक व सांस्कृतिक के आधार पर सोनभद्र जिला आदिवासी बहुल क्षेत्र है। इसके बावजूद भी जो आदिवासियों को संविधानिक अधिकार मिलना चाहिए वह अभी तक नहीं मिल पा रहा है। पूर्व मंत्री देव कुमार धान ने कहा कि 2021 की जनगणना में आदिवासी धर्म कोल्लम मे हिंदू नहीं आदिवासी धर्म लिखें। पूरे देश में आदिवासी धर्मकोड का अभियान चल रहा है। इस आंदोलन को तेज करने के लिए पूरे आदिवासी समाज में एकता की आवश्यकता है। अखिल आदिवासी विकास परिषद के अध्यक्ष गीताश्री उरांव ने कहा कि आदिवासी धर्म कोड लागू करने के लिए देश के सभी राज्यों के कोने-कोने में जाऊंगी। संगोष्ठी में अभय भुटकुंवर, कमलेश गौड़, असरफी सिंह परस्ते सहित कई ने अपने-अपने विचार रखे।

