  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  Discussions Of Changing State Congress Leadership, Names Of Subodh Kant Sahai Badal, Dr. Ajay Kumar And Kalicharan Munda In Discussion

बदलाव की उम्मीद:प्रदेश कांग्रेस नेतृत्व बदलने की चर्चाएं, सुबोधकांत सहाय बादल, डॉ. अजय कुमार और कालीचरण मुंडा के नाम चर्चा में

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • पांच राज्यों के चुनाव के बाद अध्यक्ष पर हो सकता है फैसला

प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के बदलने को लेकर एक बार फिर चर्चाएं शुरू हो गई हैं। हालांकि वर्तमान प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष डॉ. रामेश्वर उरांव के मंत्री बनने के समय से ही ऐसी चर्चाएं होती रही हैं। लेकिन वर्तमान में डॉ. उरांव द्वारा बिहारी और कारोबारियों को लेकर की गई कथित टिप्पणी के बाद आलाकमान से शिकायत की गई थी। इसके बाद यह चर्चा एक बार फिर तेज हो गई है।

वैसे डॉ. उरांव दिल्ली जाकर आलाकमान के सामने उन्होंने बयान को लेकर सफाई दे चुके हैं। उरांव का कहना है कि उनके बयान में कहने का आशय वह नहीं था। दिल्ली में उनके साथ मंत्री बादल भी गए थे। हालांकि कहा जा रहा है कि बंगाल चुनाव के संदर्भ में वे दिल्ली गए थे। बहरहाल सुबोधकांत सहाय, बादल का नाम प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के लिए आगे बताया जा रहा है। कालीचरण मुंडा और अजय कुमार के नामों की चर्चा है।

सीडब्लयूसी में प्रदेश के नेता को मिल सकता है स्थान

हालांकि पूछे जाने पर सुबोध कांत सहाय ने ऐसी किसी संभावना से इनकार किया। उन्होंने कहा कि वे ऐसी बातों के लिए तैयार नहीं है। कहा जा रहा है कि सुबोध कांत सहाय को केंद्रीय कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति में लाने पर विचार हो रहा है।

डॉ. उरांव का कहना है कि प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बादल की तरह होना चाहिए

दिल्ली में मीडिया से डॉ. उरांव ने कहा था कि प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बादल पत्रलेख की तरह होना चाहिए, क्योंकि ये पूरे राज्य में घूमते रहते हैं। यह भी कहा था कि डॉ. अजय की तरह प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नहीं होना चाहिए जो महीना में 5 दिन ही झारखंड में रह पाते हैं। लेकिन पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. अजय ने जिस तरह से दोबारा एंट्री मारी है, उससे वे भी कहीं ना कहीं दावेदार हैं।

आलाकमान कोई जिम्मेवारी देता है तो उसे पूरा करेंगे

पत्रकारों के सवाल पर बादल ने कहा था कि अगर आलाकमान से उन्हें कोई जवाबदेही मिलती है, तो उसे पूरा करेंगे। इधर, विधायक डॉ. इरफान अंसारी ने कहा है कि अगर बादल को प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की कमान सौंपी जाती है, तो बड़ी खुशी होगी।

