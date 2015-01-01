पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्त हुई सुरक्षा:धनतरेस और दिवाली पर रांची के बाजार में सादे लिबास में घूमेंगे पुलिसकर्मी, 500 अतिरिक्त जवानों की हुई तैनाती

रांची6 मिनट पहले
सीनियर ऑफिसर्स ने खुद राजधानी रांची में भ्रमण कर अपराध वाले हॉट स्पॉटों को चिह्नित किया है
  • रांची में चुने गए 27 हॉट स्पॉट, जहां रहेगी पुलिस की विशेष नजर

रांची पुलिस धनतेरस और दिवाली की सुरक्षा को लेकर हाई अलर्ट मोड पर है। रांची में सुरक्षा की विशेष तैयारी की गई है। एसएसपी सुरेंद्र कुमार झा ने पूरे शहर में थानों के पुलिसकर्मियों और गश्ती दल के अलावा 500 अतिरिक्त पुलिसकर्मियों को तैयार रहने का निर्देश दिया है। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में सादे लिबास में भी पुलिसकर्मी तैनात होंगे। धनतेरस बाजार, विशेष तौर पर गहनों और बर्तनों की दुकान के आसपास विशेष चौकसी बरती जाएगी। एसएसपी ने बताया कि धनतेरस और दिवाली पर शहर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ा दी गई है।

27 हॉट स्पॉट चिन्हित किए गए
रांची पुलिस के सीनियर ऑफिसर्स ने खुद राजधानी रांची में भ्रमण कर अपराध वाले हॉट स्पॉटों को चिह्नित किया है। कुल 27 जगहों को चिन्ह्ति किया गया है। यहां सादे लिबास में पुलिसकर्मियों की तैनाती की गई है। कोतवाली, सुखदेवनगर, पंडरा ओपी, लालपुर, लोअर बाजार, सदर , बरियातू, डोरंडा, अरगोड़ा , जगन्नाथपुर, धुर्वा और तुपुदाना ओपी के ज्यादा क्राइम होने वाले स्पॉट हैं। चिह्नित जगहों पर तैनात जवानों को संदिग्ध लोगों पर नजर रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है।त्योहार को देखते हुए राजधानी और आसपास के इलाकों में तैनात पीसीआर के कार्यक्षेत्र का दायरा बढ़ाया जाएगा। अब पीसीआर गली मोहल्लों में भी गश्त करेगी। जहां, पीसीआर प्रवेश नहीं कर पाएगी, वहां पुलिस की बाइक दस्ता प्रवेश करेगी

सीसीटीवी से भी रखी जाएगी नजर
इसके अलावा बड़े प्रतिष्ठानों और व्यवसायिक इलाकों के आसपास कंट्रोल रूम से नजर रखी जाएगी। रांची के कचहरी स्थित पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में एक टीम लगातार सीसीटीवी कैमरों के जरिए पूरे बाजार की मॉनिटरिंग करेगी। मॉनिटरिंग में संदिग्ध दिखने पर कंट्रोल रूम की टीम संबंधित इलाके में तैनाती पुलिसकर्मी को इसकी जानकारी देंगे। उसका लोकेशन भी वायरलेस के जरिए प्रसारित किया जाएगा।

