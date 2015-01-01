पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट का आदेश:मेन रोड में जुलूस न निकालें जाम लगता है जनता को असुविधा होती है, क्या फिर भी निकलेगा विजय जुलूस?

रांची40 मिनट पहले
  • उपचुनाव के नतीजे आज, विजयी दल उतरेंगे सड़क पर
  • त्योहार के कारण लोग खरीदारी के लिए पहुंच रहे मेन रोड, जुलूस से आम लोगों को होगी परेशानी

त्योहारों के कारण खरीदारी का दौर शुरू हो गया है। इससे सड़कों पर भीड़ बढ़ गई है। इस बीच मंगलवार को दुमका और बेरमो विधानसभा उपचुनाव के नतीजे आनेवाले हैं। ऐसे में जीतने वाले दल के कार्यकर्ताओं के जुलूस निकालकर अलबर्ट एक्का चौक पहुंचने की संभावना है। एक तो कोरोना के कारण राज्य के मुख्य सचिव ने किसी भी प्रकार की रैली-जुलूस को प्रतिबंधित किया है। किसी भी प्रकार की भीड़ भाड़ वाले कार्यक्रम की इजाजत जिला प्रशासन की ओर से नहीं दी जा रही है।

दूसरी ओर मेन रोड में जुलूस (धार्मिक जुलूस को छोड़कर), धरना-प्रदर्शन पर पूर्व में ही हाईकोर्ट ने रोक लगा रखी है ताकि आम लोगों को सहुलियत मिले। इसके बावजूद राजनीतिक पार्टी, संगठन मेन रोड खासकर अलबर्ट एक्का चौक पर प्रदर्शन करते रहते हैं। अब कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच दीपावली व छठ भी करीब है। लोग परिवार के साथ खरीदारी के लिए मेन रोड सहित अन्य इलाकों में पहुंच रहे हैं। ऐसे में जुलूस निकालेंगे तो आम लोगों को जाम से जूझना पड़ेगा। तो क्या इसके बावजूद राजनीतिक पार्टियां जुलूस निकालेंगी?

विजय जुलूस पर राजनीतिक दल बोले...
भाजपा: जश्न तो मनेगा ही

महानगर अध्यक्ष केके गुप्ता ने कहा कि जुलूस की अनुमति नहीं ली है। जीते तो जश्न मनेगा ही। मेन रोड जाने से रोका गया तो प्रदेश कार्यालय में खुशी मनाएंगे।

कांग्रेस: जश्न मनाने निकलेंगे

प्रदेश प्रवक्ता आलोक कुमार दूबे ने कहा कि जीत पर जश्न मनेगा। जुलूस की अनुमति नहीं ली है। केंद्र ने जुलूस में 250 लोगों के शामिल होने की छूट दी है।

झामुमो: आज तय होगा कार्यक्रम

महासचिव व प्रवक्ता विनोद पांडेय ने कहा, जीत पर जश्न मनेगा। कोविड-19 के दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार कार्यक्रम होंगे। आज तय किया जाएगा कि क्या करना है।

प्रशासन सख्त... जुलूस निकालने की इजाजत नहीं- समीरा एस, एसडीओ

सभी प्रकार की रैली पर बैन

  • मंगलवार को उपचुनाव का रिजल्ट है। जीत पर राजनीतिक दल विजय जुलूस निकालते हैं, क्या किसी ने जुलूस की इजाजत ली है?

-मुख्य सचिव के निर्देशानुसार सभी प्रकार की रैली-जुलूस को प्रतिबंधित किया गया है। भीड़-भाड़ वाले कार्यक्रम की इजाजत किसी को नहीं दी जा रही है।

  • बिना परमिशन के अगर जुलूस मेन रोड पहुंचता है तो आम लोगों को परेशानी होगी, ऐसे में क्या कार्रवाई होगी?

-नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस संबंध में एसएसपी से भी बात करेंगे ताकि आम लोगों को परेशानी न हो।

नियम टूटा तो करेंगे कार्रवाई- सौरभ, सिटी एसपी

  • उपचुनाव के नतीजे आने के बाद विजय जुलूस निकलने की संभावना है। इसे राेकने की क्या तैयारी है।

-पुलिस ने अपनी ओर से तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। डीएसपी रैंक के पदाधिकारियों को तैनात किया जाएगा। लाेगाें से भी अपील की जा रही है कि भीड़ की शक्ल में न निकलें।

  • अगर जुलूस की शक्ल में भीड़ होती है ताे क्या कार्रवाई हाेगी?

-काेराेना काे लेकर राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन का कहीं पर भी काेई उल्लंघन करता है ताे पुलिस उसके खिलाफ विधि सम्मत कार्रवाई करेगी।

