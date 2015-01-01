पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:त्योहारों में अलर्ट मोड में रहेंगे रिम्स व सदर सहित निजी अस्पताल, सेंट्रल इमरजेंसी और बर्न एंड सर्जरी वार्ड में 24 घंटे डाॅक्टर्स, नर्स व स्टाफ मौजूद रहेंगे

रांची19 मिनट पहले
दीपावली के दौरान होनेवाली दुर्घटनाओं को ध्यान में रखकर रिम्स, सदर अस्पताल सहित निजी अस्पतालों के प्रबंधन ने विशेष तैयारी की है। रिम्स के इमरजेंसी व बर्न एंड सर्जरी वार्ड को खासकर अलर्ट किया गया है। रिम्स के उपाधीक्षक डाॅ. संजय कुमार ने बताया कि रिम्स पहुंचने वाले घायलों का तत्काल इलाज हो सके, इसके लिए सेंट्रल इमरजेंसी और बर्न एंड सर्जरी वार्ड में 24 घंटे डाॅक्टर्स, नर्स व स्टाफ मौजूद रहेंगे।

इमरजेंसी में पहले जहां हर शिफ्ट में तीन नर्सें और दो वार्ड बाॅय रहते हैं, वहीं दिवाली के दिन हर शिफ्ट में चार नर्स और तीन वार्ड ब्वाय ड्यूटी में रहेंगे। सदर अस्पताल के उपाधीक्षक ने बताया कि दीपावली के दिन किसी डॉक्टर को छुट्टी नहीं दी गई है।

