  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  Dr. Singh Used To Say That Parents See Only Goodness In Children, The Teacher Should Not Forgive The Mistake Dr. Sheetal

स्मृति शेष:डॉ. सिंह कहते थे मां-बाप बच्चों में सिर्फ अच्छाई देखते हैं, टीचर को गलती माफ नहीं करनी चाहिए- डॉ. शीतल

रांची3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • आज डॉ. आरएन सिंह भले ही नहीं रहे, लेकिन कईयाें की जिंदगी संवारी
  • संक्रमण से ठीक हाेने के बाद पाेस्ट काेविड का इलाज करवाने के लिए दिल्ली गए थे

रांची के जाने-माने सर्जन और रिम्स के सर्जरी विभाग के पूर्व एचओडी डाॅ. आरएन सिंह की पाेस्ट काेविड के कारण साेमवार काे दिल्ली के मैक्स फाेर्टिस अस्पताल में निधन हाे गया। डाॅ. आरएन सिंह 20 दिन पहले काेविड पाॅजीटिव हुए थे। उन्हें मेडिका हाॅस्पिटल में इलाज के लिए भर्ती किया गया था।

संक्रमण से ठीक हाेने के बाद पाेस्ट काेविड का इलाज करवाने के लिए दिल्ली गए थे। डाॅ. आरएन सिंह के अंडर में 14 सालाें तक रेजीडेंसी किए रिम्स के सर्जरी विभाग के प्राेफेसर डाॅ. शीतल मलुआ ने बताया कि डाॅ. आरएन सिंह एक अच्छे सर्जन, शिक्षक हाेने के साथ-साथ एक अच्छे एक प्रशासक भी थेे।

एक स्टूडेंट्स को डांटा तो दूसरे दिन की सफल सर्जरी

डाॅ. आरएन सिंह कड़क स्वभाव के काेमल हृदय वाले भी थे। एक बार की घटना है, जब वे अपने किसी छात्र की एक गलती पर डांट रहे थे और वह चुपचाप एक जगह पर खड़ा था। दूसरे दिन ही सुनने में आया कि उसी छात्र ने एक मरीज की सफल सर्जरी की, जिसकाे वे खुद शाबासी दे रहे थे और छात्र उनसे अलग नहीं हाे रहा था। ऐसे में जब मैंने उनसे पूछा कि आप अपने स्वभाव में बदलाव क्याें नहीं लाते? आपकी डांट की वजह से आपका छात्र कुछ भी कर सकता था। ऐसे में उन्हाेंने बताया कि माता-पिता अपने बच्चाें की ख्वाहिशाें काे पूरा करते हैं। उन्हें अपने बच्चे में केवल अच्छाई ही दिखाई देती है, जिसके कारण वे बच्चाें काे भविष्य बनाने के लिए शिक्षक के पास भेजते हैं। शिक्षा देने के समय में मैं भी उस छात्र की गलती काे माफ कर देता और डांट नहीं लगाता ताे वह गलती कभी नहीं सुधारता और सफल सर्जरी नहीं करता।

