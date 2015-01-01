पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • Dual Policy Of Administration Seal On Crowding Of Shops On Dhanteras, Why Not Follow The Guideline In The Registry Office?

कोविड गाइडलाइन की अनदेखी:प्रशासन की दाेहरी नीति- धनतेरस पर दुकानों में भीड़ हाेने पर सील, रजिस्ट्री आॅफिस में गाइडलाइन का पालन क्यों नहीं?

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कई सरकारी कार्यालयों में लग रही भीड़ पर अधिकारियों ने आंखें मूंदीं

धनतेरस को लेकर बाजार में ग्राहकों की भीड़ बढ़ गई है। दुकानों-मॉलों में रोजाना हजारों खरीदार पहुंच रहे हैं। प्रशासन लगातार ऐसी दुकानों की जांच कर रहा है। सदर मजिस्ट्रेट शशि नीलिमा डुंगडुंग ने मंगलवार को दुकानों का निरीक्षण किया। विभिन्न इलाकों के 15 दुकानों की जांच की गई, जिसमें पांच दुकानों को नोटिस देकर सील कर दिया गया। प्रशासन की इस कार्रवाई से दुकानदारों के साथ-साथ ग्राहक भी परेशान हैं।

दूसरी ओर, जिले के कई सरकारी कार्यालयों में लग रही भीड़ और सार्वजनिक वाहनों में रोजाना काेविड-19 गाइडलाइन के टूटने के बावजूद प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने अपनी आंखों बंद कर ली है। इसका उदाहरण देखना है तो जिले के रजिस्ट्री ऑफिस में चले जाइए या बस स्टैंड या अन्य स्टैंड से खुलने वाले ऑटाे में बैठ जाइए। निबंधन कार्यालयों में धनतेरस से पहले जमीन-फ्लैट खरीदने वालों की रिकार्ड भीड़ उमड़ रही है। मनाही के बावजूद लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं। ऑटाे में जितनी सीट उतने यात्रियों को बैठाने की छूट दी गई है। यानी पांच सीटर ऑटाे में पांच लोग ही बैठ सकते हैं। पर, 10 से 12 यात्रियों को भेड़-बकरी की तरह ठूंस कर ले जा रहे हैं।

साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं हाेने पर आज से कार्रवाई
निबंधन कार्यालय में निर्देश के बावजूद लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। नेटवर्क की समस्या की वजह से सोमवार को कई लोगों के डीड की रजिस्ट्री नहीं हुई थी। इसलिए, भीड़ अधिक हा़े गई। बुधवार से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं करने पर कार्रवाई हाेगी।
-अविनाश कुमार, जिला सब रजिस्ट्रार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें