पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:टेरर फंडिंग मामले में ईडी की कार्रवाई, माओवादी अभिजीत यादव की 2.5 करोड़ रुपये की जमीन-मकान जब्त

पलामू2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी संपत्ति अभिजीत यादव की पत्नी गीता देवी के नाम पर वर्ष 2015 के बाद खरीदी गई
  • प्लाॅट व अर्धनिर्मित घर व छत्तरपुर के बंधुडीह, रामगढ़ व बारा के तीन प्लाॅट को जब्त किया

टेरर फंडिंग मामले में पटना ईडी की टीम ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग एक्ट के तहत बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। पलामू में शुक्रवार को 5 लाख के इनामी माओवादी जोनल कमांडर अभिजीत यादव की ढाई करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त की। कार्रवाई के तहत मेदिनीनगर के पॉश इलाके में भूमि के दो प्लाॅट, हरिहरगंज में जमीन का प्लाॅट व अर्धनिर्मित घर व छत्तरपुर के बंधुडीह, रामगढ़ व बारा के तीन प्लाॅट को जब्त किया है। ये सभी संपत्ति अभिजीत यादव की पत्नी गीता देवी के नाम पर वर्ष 2015 के बाद खरीदी गई है।

उपनिदेशक रैंक के अधिकारी के नेतृत्व में ईडी टीम ने मेदिनीनगर शहर, छत्तरपुर और हरिहरगंज में एक साथ कार्रवाई की। छत्तरपुर के बंधुडीह गांव का रहने वाला माओवादी कमांडर अभिजीत के खिलाफ झारखंड-बिहार के सीमावर्ती इलाकों में 55 से अधिक नक्सली वारदातों में संलिप्तता का केस दर्ज है। इससे पहले वर्ष 2018 में पुलिस ने अभिजीत के पास एक करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की संपति का आकलन कर गैरकानूनी गतिविधियों को रोकने से संबंधित यूएपीए एक्ट के तहत कई स्थानों पर जमीन जब्त की थी। चूंकि, नक्सली कमांडर के खिलाफ बिहार में भी कई मामले हैं, इसलिए झारखंड पुलिस ने इस मामले को पटना ईडी के हवाले कर दिया। पटना ईडी ने विभिन्न स्थानों पर अभिजीत यादव की संपत्ति का पता लगाया, उसके अनुसार चिह्नित की गई संपत्ति अटैच की।

इन जघन्य कांडों का आरोपी है माओवादी अभिजीत यादव

  • वर्ष 2013 में पलामू के विश्रामपुर में 15 टीपीसी उग्रवादियों की हत्या।
  • वर्ष 2016 में पलामू के छत्तरपुर स्थित कालापहाड़ इलाके में नक्सलियों ने विस्फोट किया, जिसमें 7 पुलिस जवान शहीद हो गए थे।
  • वर्ष 2017 में बिहार के गया-औरंगाबाद सीमा पर कोबरा पुलिस टीम पर हमला, जिसमें 10 जवान शहीद हो गए।
  • वर्ष 2019 में हरिहरगंज के पीपरा प्रमुख के पति मोहन गुप्ता की हत्या।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser