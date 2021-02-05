पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

JPSC के चेयरमैन की वसंत पंचमी:शिक्षा के लिए काम कर रहे NGO को दिया 40 लाख रुपए का डोनेशन, बच्चों से कहा- जीवन में कभी हार न मानें

प्रतिज्ञा के सचिव अजय कुमार ने बताया कि जरूरतमंद बच्चों को इस योगदान से काफी मदद मिलेगी।
प्रतिज्ञा के सचिव अजय कुमार ने बताया कि जरूरतमंद बच्चों को इस योगदान से काफी मदद मिलेगी।

सरस्वती पूजा के दिन झारखंड लोक सेवा आयोग (JPSC) के चेयरमैन के चेयरमैन अमिताभ चौधरी ने एक विशेष पहल की है। जरूरतमंद बच्चों की पढ़ाई की राह में गरीबी बाधा न बने इसलिए उन्होंने अपनी निजी बचत से 40 लाख रुपए का दान दिया है। उन्होंने ये राशि गरीब बच्चों को शिक्षित करने की दिशा पिछले 13 साल से काम कर रही संस्था प्रतिज्ञा को दिया है।

प्रतिज्ञा के सचिव अजय कुमार ने बताया कि जरूरतमंद बच्चों को इस योगदान से काफी मदद मिलेगी। उन्होंने उसी दौरान इस राशि से जरूरतमंद बच्चों को स्कॉलरशिप देने की घोषणा की। यह स्कॉलरशिप अमिताभ चौधरी के माता-पिता सुरेंद्र-आशा के नाम से दी जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि अप्रैल से शुरू होने वाले नए सत्र से ही बच्चों को स्कॉलरशिप दी जाएगी।

इस दौरान उन्होंने संस्था के बच्चों से बातचीत भी की।
इस दौरान उन्होंने संस्था के बच्चों से बातचीत भी की।

अमिताभ चौधरी ने कहा- जीवन में कभी हार न मानें
इस दौरान अमिताभ चौधरी ने कहा कि गुणात्मक शिक्षा हर बच्चे का मौलिक अधिकार है। बहुत सारे प्रतिभावान बच्चे पैसे के अभाव में इस अधिकार से वंचित रह जाते हैं। इस स्कॉलरशिप के माध्यम से जरूरतमंद और चुनिंदा बच्चों को पढ़ाई में सहयोग किया जाएगा। इस दौरान उन्होंने संस्था के सहयोग से पढ़ रहे बच्चों से बात भी की। उन्होंने कहा कि जीवन में कभी ना हार मानने और सभी कठिनाइयों का डट करना ही हमें कामयाबी दिलाती है।

13 साल में 1 हजार बच्चों की प्रतिज्ञा ने की है मदद
प्रत्यके बच्चे के लिए शिक्षा का अधिकार उद्देश्य के साथ प्रतिज्ञा की शुरुआत 2007 में हुई थी। संस्था का उद्देश्य गरीब क्षेत्र के काबिल और जरूरतमंद बच्चों को शिक्षित बनाना है। इसके लिए संस्था की तरफ से एक निःशुल्क स्कूल का भी संचालन किया जा रहा है। 2007 से अभी तक लगभग 1000 से अधिक बच्चों को बेसिक शिक्षा दी गई है। इतना ही नहीं बच्चों को स्कॉलरशिप के माध्यम से बेहतर स्कूलों में एडमिशन कराने में भी मदद की जा रही है।

संस्था की तरफ से लगभग दर्जन कार्यक्रम चलाए जा रहे हैं। इनके कार्यों के लिए इनका सोल्यूसंस रिपोर्ट 2019 में चयन, ऑल इंडिया ह्यूमन राइट्स एसोसिएशन की तरफ से झारखंड गौरव पुरस्कार और रोटरी रांची साउथ की तरफ से कुमुदिनी पुरस्कार भी दिया गया है।

