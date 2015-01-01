पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्वास्थ्य:2-3 हफ्ते में स्वस्थ हाे जाएंगे शिक्षा मंत्री

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभी जगरनाथ महतो को 30% वेंटिलेटर सपाेर्ट दिया गया है

एमजीएम चेन्नई में इलाजरत शिक्षा मंत्री जगरनाथ महताे का स्वास्थ्य फेफड़ा ट्रांसप्लांट के बाद तेजी से सुधर रहा है। अस्पताल के लंग्स ट्रांसप्लांट एक्सपर्ट और इंटरवेंशनल पल्माेपाेलाॅजी के क्लीनिकल डायरेक्टर डाॅ. अपार जिंदल ने बताया कि मंत्री अगले दाे-तीन हफ्ते में पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हाे जाएंगे।

डॉ. जिंदल ने बताया कि एकमाे सपाेर्ट हटा दिया गया था। अभी जगरनाथ महतो को 30% वेंटिलेटर सपाेर्ट दिया गया है। उनका नया फेफड़ा काम कर रहा है। वे खुद से सांस लेने लगे हैं। मालूम हाे कि 22 दिनाें तक एकमाे सपाेर्ट पर रहने के बाद मंगलवार रात उनका फेफड़ा बदला गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें