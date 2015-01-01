पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रातभर पानी में रहा हाथी:झुंड से बिछड़ कुएं में गिरा हाथी, 16 घंटे तक फंसा रहा; JCB से रास्ता बना निकाला गया बाहर

रांची22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
JCB की मदद से रास्ता बनाकर हाथी को कुएं से बाहर निकाला गया।
  • जिलिंगसेरेंग गांव में पिछले कुछ दिनों से 42 हाथियों का झुंड विचरण कर रहा है

तमाड़ थाना क्षेत्र के भेलवाटाड़ के जिलिंगसेरेंग गांव में मंगलवार की रात करीब 8 बजे एक हाथी कुएं में जा गिरा। पूरी रात हाथी खेत में बने कुएं में ही छटपटाता रहा। बुधवार सुबह जब लोग मौके पर पहुंचे तो कुएं में हाथी को देख फौरन इसकी सूचना वनविभाग को दी गई। इसके बाद JCB मंगाई गई और मिट्‌टी काटकर कुएं से रास्ता बनाया गया। तब जाकर करीब 16 घंटे बाद हाथी को बाहर निकाला जा सका। हाथी अपने झुंड से बिछड़ कुएं की ओर आ गया था।

सुबह जिसे भी घटना की सूचना मिली, कुएं की ओर भागा आया। सैकड़ों लोगों की मौके पर भीड़ जुट गई। दरअसल, खेत में बने 18 फीट गहरे कुएं में 7 फीट पानी भरा हुआ है। रात में लोगों ने पानी में गिरने की तेज आवाज भी सुनी थी पर रात होने की वजह से किसी ने कुएं की तरह आने की बात नहीं सोची।

सैकड़ों लोगों की मौके पर भीड़ जुट गई।
सैकड़ों लोगों की मौके पर भीड़ जुट गई।

जिलिंगसेरेंग गांव में पिछले कुछ दिनों से 42 हाथियों का झुंड विचरण कर रहा है। दो दिन पूर्व हाथियों के झुंड ने गांव में फसलों को भी बर्बाद किया था। मंगलवार की रात हाथियों के इस झुंड से एक व्यस्क हाथी कुएं में गिर गया। सुबह लोगों ने देखा तो वनविभाग को सूचना दी। कुआ काफी गहरा होने की वजह से JCB की मदद से रास्ता बनाया गया। इसके बाद हाथी खुद कुएं से बाहर निकल जंगल की ओर भाग गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने नेशनल वॉर मेमोरियल पर स्वर्णिम विजय मशाल जलाई, शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें