पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • Even After 10 Days, The Police Of Kharsidag Police Station Did Not Take Action, Entering The House Of A Tribal Woman, Attempted Rape, Broke The Hand Of The Husband Who Came To The Rescue

कार्रवाई:10 दिन बाद भी खरसीदाग थाने की पुलिस ने नहीं की कार्रवाई, आदिवासी युवती के घर में घुसकर दुष्कर्म का प्रयास, बचाव में आए पति का हाथ तोड़ा

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इसके बाद पीड़िता व उसका पति डर से अगले दिन सुबह अपने किराएदार सुनील के घर लोहरदगा चले गए

खरसीदाग ओपी क्षेत्र के पिंडराकोम (महली टोली) में आदिवासी युवती के घर में घुसकर आरोपी ने दुष्कर्म करने का प्रयास किया, अपने भाई व एक अन्य साथी के साथ मिलकर बचाव में आए उसके पति का हाथ तोड़ दिया। साथ ही, जान से मारने की धमकी दी। डर से पीड़िता व उसका पति घर छोड़ लोहरदगा अपने गांव चले गए। इलाज कराने के बाद पति-पत्नी दो दिन बाद लौटे जरूर, लेकिन डर से उस दिन भी अपने घर नहीं गए। फिर खरसीदाग थाने में जाकर तीनों आरोपियों के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई। लेकिन, घटना के 10 दिन बाद भी पुलिस आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर सकी है।

पीड़िता के पति ने लोहरदगा अस्पताल में कराया इलाज

प्राथमिकी के अनुसार, 16 अक्टूबर की रात करीब 10:30 बजे युवती अपने घर में लूडो खेल रही थी, उसके पति दूसरे कमरे में थे। अचानक वरुण महतो उसके कमरे में घुसकर दरवाजा बंद कर दिया। उसके बाद अश्लील हरकत करने लगा। युवती ने शोर मचाया तो बगल के कमरे से उसके पति आए। आरोपी वरुण को मारने के लिए डंडा उठाए तो वह भाग गया। कुछ ही देर बाद वह अपने भाई अरुण महतो व दोस्त परमजीत सिंह को लेकर घर में घुसा।

तीनों ने युवती के पति की जमकर पिटाई की और हाथ तोड़ दिया। जाते-जाते धमकी देकर गए कि इस संबंध में किसी को बताया तो जान से मार देंगे। इसके बाद पीड़िता व उसका पति डर से अगले दिन सुबह अपने किराएदार सुनील के घर लोहरदगा चले गए। वहां सदर अस्पताल में इलाज कराया।

गिरफ्तारी के लिए की जा रही है छापेमारी
तीनों आरोपी प्राथमिकी दर्ज होने के बाद फरार हैं। पिछले दो दिनों से पुलिस उनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है। जल्द ही तीनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

-बैजनाथ, थाना प्रभारी खरसीदाग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें