गंगा उत्सव का हुआ समापन:पेंटिंग्स की लगी प्रदर्शनी, सफल प्रतिभागी हुए पुरस्कृत

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
प्रतियोगिता में सफल रही प्रतिभागियों को पुरस्कृत करते निगर विकास विभाग के सचिव विनय चौबे।
  • तीन दिनों तक शहर के अलग-अलग जलाशयों पर कार्यक्रम का किया गया आयोजन

रांची । रांची जिला प्रशासन की ओर से आयोजित तीन दिवसीय गंगा उत्सव का समापन बुधवार शाम को हुआ। आड्रे हाउस में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में नगर विकास विभाग के सचिव विनय चौबे मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में शामिल हुए। इस दौरान गंगा उत्सव के अवसर पर आयोजित रंगोली, पेंटिंग आदि प्रतियोगिता में सफल रहे प्रतिभागियों को पुरस्कृत किया गया। कार्यक्रम के दौरान पेंटिंग प्रदर्शनी भी लगाई गई।

जल संरक्षण की दिलाई शपथ मुख्य अतिथि विनय कुमार चौबे ने कहा कि नदियों से हमारा नाता युगों-युगों से चला आ रहा है और युगों युगों तक चलता रहेगा। इनके संरक्षण की जिम्मेदारी हम सब की है। अंत में उन्होंने सभी को स्वच्छता संकल्प दिलाया ।इस दौरान गंगा उत्सव, रांची से संबंधित बनाए गए बेव पेज gangautsav.blogspot.com की भी शुरुआत की गई। आयोजन से संबंधित सारी जानकारी इस पेज से प्राप्त की जा सकती है।

संतोष और अभिषेक की पेंटिंग रही श्रेष्ठ

जूनियर वर्ग में संतोषी और सीनियर वर्ग में अभिषेक कुमार को सबसे बेहतर पेंटिंग चुना गया। प्रतियोगिता को दो वर्गों आयोजित किया गया था। कक्षा छह से आठ तक जूनियर वर्ग। इसमें संतोषी कुमारी को प्रथम, अक्षय कुमार को द्वितीय और प्रियंका कुमारी को तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त हुआ। जबकि रिंकी कुमारी, आरती कुमारी को सांत्वना पुरस्कार दिया गया। वहीं सीनियर वर्ग कक्षा नौ से 12 वीं तक के वर्ग में अभिषेक कुमार सिंह को प्रथम, मृत्युंजय मुंडा को द्वितीय, विवेक कुमार पंडित को तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त हुआ। जबकि पंकज बेदिया, पार्वती मुंडा व यज्ञसैनी कुमारी को सांत्वना पुरस्कार से नवाजा गया।रंगोली प्रतियोगिता में गंगा महिला समूह को प्रथम, यमुना महिला समूह को द्वितीय, आकृति महिला समूह को तृतीय पुरस्कार दिया गया।

