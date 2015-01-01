पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नोटिस:18 नवंबर तक इस संबंध में स्थिति स्पष्ट करें, हेहल अंचल के 20 लोगों की 35 एकड़ गैर मजरुआ जमीन की जमाबंदी होगी रद्द

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • गैर मजरुआ जमीन की रजिस्टर्ड डीड 1.1.1946 से पूर्व की है तो इसकी जमाबंदी चल रही है

रांची के हेहल अंचल के बजरा मौजा की 35 एकड़ से अधिक जमीन की जमाबंदी रद्द होगी। यह जमीन गैरमजरूआ है। इसकी जमाबंदी कर दी गई थी। जांच में इसका खुलासा हुआ। इसके बाद 20 लोगों को हेहल सीओ की ओर से नोटिस जारी की गई है। सभी से कहा गया है कि 18 नवंबर तक इस संबंध में स्थिति स्पष्ट करें कि क्यों नहीं आपके नाम दर्ज जमाबंदी को झारखंड-बिहार भूमि सुधार अधिनियम 1950 की धारा (फोर एच) के तहत निरस्त करने की कार्रवाई की जाए। बताते चलें कि बजरा मौजा के थाना संख्या 140, खाता संख्या 119 और प्लॉट संख्या 336 की जमीन खतियान में गैर मजरूआ दर्ज है। लेकिन निजी लोगों के नाम पर भी जमाबंदी कर दी गई है।

एक को ऑपरेटिव के नाम से भी बड़े भूखंड की हुई है जमाबंदी

जिन 20 लोगों को नोटिस जारी किया गया है उनमें एक को ऑपरेटिव सोसाइटी के नाम से भी बड़े भूखंड की जमाबंदी की गई है। इस संबंध में हेहल अंचलाधिकारी दिलीप कुमार का कहना है कि नियमानुसार 1.1.1946 के पहले की जमाबंदी मान्य है। इसके बाद की नहीं।

जमीन खरीदने में बरतें सावधानी
गैर मजरुआ जमीन की रजिस्टर्ड डीड 1.1.1946 से पूर्व की है तो इसकी जमाबंदी चल रही है। रसीद कट रहा है। जमीन में पोजिशन है तो उसकी खरीदारी करें। उक्त तिथि के बाद की रजिस्टर्ड जमीन चाहे उसकी जमाबंदी क्यों नहीं हो रही हो, खरीदने से बचें।

