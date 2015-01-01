पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ति:आरयू में इंटरव्यू लेने बीएचयू से नहीं पहुंचे एक्सटर्नल, रिटायर्ड शिक्षक बने एक्सपर्ट

रांची26 मिनट पहले
  • असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर नियुक्ति- पीजी कॉमर्स के लिए 38 ने दिए इंटरव्यू

रांची यूनिवर्सिटी के पीजी विभागों और कॉलेजों में शिक्षकों की कमी को देखते हुए कांट्रैक्ट के आधार पर असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के पद पर नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया मंगलवार से शुरू हुई। इंटरव्यू बोर्ड के लिए बीएचयू के डॉ. केके मिश्र को बाहरी एक्सपर्ट बनाया गया, लेकिन अंतिम समय में बीएचयू से एक्सपर्ट नहीं पहुंचे। वे मंगलवार को इंटरव्यू बोर्ड में वर्चुअल मोड में शामिल होंगे। इसके बाद स्थानीय स्तर पर एक्सपर्ट की तलाश शुरू हुई। आरयू के कॉमर्स से रिटायर्ड शिक्षक को डॉ. एसबी से को एक्सपर्ट बनाया गया।

पहले दिन कॉमर्स विषय में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के लिए 125 अभ्यर्थी पहुंचे थे। इसमें 38 अभ्यर्थियों का इंटरव्यू हुआ। शेष अभ्यर्थियों का बुधवार को इंटरव्यू होगा। इंटरव्यू बोर्ड में वीसी के अलावा प्रोवीसी डॉ. कामिनी कुमार, कॉमर्स डीन डॉ. जीपी त्रिवेदी, रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. मुकुंद मेहता और डॉ. एसबी से शामिल थे।

