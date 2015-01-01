पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

1 जनवरी फास्ट सफर:नए साल से टाेल प्लाजा पर ही 15 मिनट में बनेगा फास्ट टैग, अभी 23 बैंकों में सुविधा

रांची38 मिनट पहले
(राजीव कुकरेजा) नेशनल हाईवे अथाॅरिटी ने नए साल से सभी टोल प्लाजा पर टोल टैक्स कैश लेना बंद करने का निर्णय लिया है। हाईवे पर सौ फीसदी वाहनों को फास्ट टैग लगाकर ही सफर करना होगा। फास्ट टैग से टोल टैक्स लेने के सिस्टम को बनाने के लिए नेशनल हाइवे अथाॅरिटी ने अपनी सहयोगी कंपनी इंडियन हाईवे मैनेजमेंट कंपनी लिमिटेड (आईएचएमसीएल) को इसके लिए नामित भी कर दिया है। इस वक्त हर टोल प्लाजा पर अप और डाउन दो-दो कैश लेन हैं।

फास्ट टैग नहीं होने पर वाहनों को कैश टोल टैक्स देकर निकलने की छूट है। यह नियम टोल प्लाजा के जिलों के वाहनों पर भी लागू होगा। नेशनल हाईवे अथाॅरिटी के फैसले को लागू करने के लिए झारखंड प्रक्षेत्र के सभी 8 टोल प्लाजा पर तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है, जिसे एक महीने में पूरा कर ट्रायल शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

कैशलेस सिस्टम शुरू करने की तैयारी शुरू

हर टोल प्लाजा पर कैश लेने का सिस्टम बंद होने के बाद जाम न लगे, इसलिए दो-दो लेन कारों के लिए अलग रखी जाएंगी। जबकि, भारी वाहनों के लिए कहीं दो तो कहीं तीन-तीन फास्टैग लेन होंगी। भारी वाहनों का लोड मापने के लिए हाईटेक सेंसर भी लगाए जा रहे हैं। इससे बिना फास्ट टैग के हाईवे पर एक जनवरी से सफर करना मुश्किल हो जाएगा। जिन वाहनों में फास्ट टैग नहीं होगा, उन्हें टोल प्लाजा पर ही फास्ट टैग लेने के बाद पार करने दिया जाएगा।

टोल प्लाजा पर होगी रिचार्ज की भी सुविधा

आईएचएमसीएल ने वाहन मालिकों को पेपर लेकर नए फास्ट टैग के साथ ही टोल के रिचार्ज की सुविधा भी देने की शुरुआत कर दी है। जिन वाहन मालिकों के फास्ट टैग हैं और वे टोल प्लाजा पर रिचार्ज कराना चाहते हैं, तो आईएचएमसीएल ऑनलाइन और कैश दोनों सिस्टम से फास्ट टैग के रिचार्ज वॉलेट में भी रिचार्ज कर देगा। इसके अलावा टोल प्लाजा पर कुछ बैंकों द्वारा भी अपने काउंटर खोलने शुरू कर दिए हैं।

फास्ट टैग से ही टोल देने पर जाने मिलेगा : मुख्य महाप्रबंधक

कंपनी ने झारखंड के सभी टोल प्लाजा पर सिस्टम लगाना शुरू कर दिया है। नेशनल हाईवे झारखंड के मुख्य महाप्रबंधक शैलेंद्र मिश्रा ने बताया कि नए साल से सभी टोल प्लाजा पर सौ फीसदी फास्ट टैग लेन तैयार करने का फैसला लिया गया है। कैश लेने का सिस्टम बंद कर दिया जाएगा।

इसे लागू करने के लिए नेशनल हाईवे अथाॅरिटी ने काम करना शुरू कर दिया है। झारखंड प्रक्षेत्र के सभी आठों टोल प्लाजा पर एक जनवरी से वाहनों को फास्ट टैग से ही टोल देने पर आगे जाने दिया जाएगा।

टोल प्लाजा पर फास्ट टैग बनाने के लिए पांच जरूरी डॉक्युमेंट चाहिए

सभी लेन में फास्ट टैग चालू होने पर टोल प्लाजा पर 15 मिनट में वाहन मालिकों को नया फास्ट टैग मिल जाएगा। कार्ड उसी के नाम से जारी होगा, जिनके नाम से वाहन होगा। इसके लिए वाहन की रजिस्ट्रेशन बुक, आधार कार्ड, पैन कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और वोटर आईडी की फोटोकॉपी देनी होगी। टोल प्लाजा पर उसी समय वाहन मालिक को यूजर आईडी भी मिलेगा, जिसे अपना गोपनीय पिन नंबर डालकर बाद में क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड से रिचार्ज कराया जा सकेगा।

बैंकों से फास्ट टैग बनाने के लिए सिर्फ 2 जरूरी डॉक्युमेंट चाहिए

वर्तमान आपको फास्ट टैग बनवाना है तो नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी के अलावा 23 बैंकों द्वारा फास्टैग बनाए जा रहे हैं। इन फास्ट टैग को वाहन के मालिक के अकाउंट से भी जोड़ा जा रहा है। आईडीबीआई बैंक अमित कुमार बर्णवाल ने बताया कि बैंक से फास्ट टैग बनाने के लिए गाड़ी की रजिस्ट्रेशन कॉपी, आधार कार्ड और एक फोटो ले जाना होगा। 500 रुपए लगेगा, जिसमें 200 रुपए सिक्युरिटी, 100 एश्योरेंस चार्ज और 200 रुपए का बैलेंस मिलेगा।

राज्य के 8 टोल प्लाजा पर एनएचएआई की तैयारी: एक जनवरी से जिन वाहनों में फास्ट टैग नहीं होगा, उन्हें फास्ट टैग लेने के बाद जाने मिलेगा।

जाम नहीं लगने के लिए भी नई व्यवस्था: दो-दो लेन कारों के लिए अलग रखी जाएंगी भारी वाहनों के लिए दो से तीन फास्ट टैग लेन।

