कार्रवाई:दाखिल-खारिज पेंडिंग रखने पर 16 सीओ पर 11.42 लाख का जुर्माना, किया शोकॉज, सेवा गारंटी अधिनियम का पालन नहीं होने पर डीसी ने लिया एक्शन

रांची16 मिनट पहले
किस अंचलाधिकारी पर कितना जुर्माना
  • इसके तहत रांची के 22 अंचलों में से 16 अंचल के सीओ पर जुर्माना लगाया गया है

रांची जिले के अंचलों में म्यूटेशन (दाखिल-खारिज) के निष्पादन की कार्रवाई सुस्त रफ्तार से चल रही है। सीओ इस मामले में गंभीर नहीं हैं। यही वजह है कि बिना ऑब्जेक्शन वाले मामले में भी 30 दिनों से अधिक का समय लग रहा है। वहीं, ऑब्जेक्शन वाले मामले को 90 दिनों के अंदर निपटारा करने का नियम है, मगर इस पर भी अधिकतर अंचलों के सीओ मामले को लटका कर रखे हुए हैं। ऐसे में जिन अंचलों में दाखिल-खारिज का मामला तय समय से अधिक दिनों से लंबित हैं, उन पर डीसी छवि रंजन ने जुर्माना लगाया है।

इसके तहत रांची के 22 अंचलों में से 16 अंचल के सीओ पर जुर्माना लगाया गया है। डीसी ने 24 घंटे के अंदर सभी संबंधित सीओ से स्पष्टीकरण का जवाब मांगते हुए पूछा है कि क्यों नहीं प्रावधानों के पालन नहीं करने पर जुर्माने की राशि उनके वेतन से वसूली जाए। बताते चलें कि डीसी ने झारभूमि पोर्टल पर उपलब्ध लंबित बिना ऑब्जेक्शन वाले 304 मामले 30 दिनों से अधिक और ऑब्जेक्शन वाले 29 मामले 90 दिनों से अधिक समय से पेंडिंग है, जिस पर संज्ञान लेते हुए शोकॉज किया है।

प्रतिदिन 250 रुपए जुर्माना है निर्धारित
सेवा गारंटी अधिनियम- 2011 की धारा- 7 (1) के तहत ससमय मामलों का निष्पादन किया जाना है। इसका पालन नहीं करने की स्थिति में प्रतिदिन प्रति मामले 250 रुपए के तहत विलंब शुल्क की गणना करके जुर्माना लगाया गया है।

रातू सीओ पर लगा 3.29 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना

प्रावधान के तहत जितने दिन का विलंब हुआ, उस आधार पर जुर्माना लगाया गया है। रांची जिला में 11,42,750 रुपए का जुर्माना निर्धारित किया गया है।

ऐसे समझें लोगों की परेशानी...

संतोष कुमार ने नगड़ी अंचल के पुंदाग मौजा में एक जमीन के म्यूटेशन के लिए 30 जून को आवेदन दिया था। 30 जुलाई तक म्यूटेशन होना चाहिए था। मगर कर्मचारी ने 28 जुलाई, सीआई ने 30 जुलाई और सीओ ने 24 नवंबर को इसे ओके किया। यह तो महज एक उदाहरण है। ऐसे सैकड़ों लोग हैं जो म्यूटेशन का आवेदन देकर अंचल कार्यालयों का चक्कर काटने को मजबूर हैं। अगर कभी सीओ से मुलाकात होती है तो कर्मचारी और सीआई नहीं मिलते। ऐसे में दलालों का भी सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है।

