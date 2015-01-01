पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसमवाणी:15 साल में पहली बार पड़ रही इतनी ठंड पारा 13 डिग्री पहुंचा, अगले 15 दिनाें में 8 डिग्री और गिरेगा, बारिश के आसार

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिसंबर के दूसरे हफ्ते में ही टूटा सर्दी का रिकॉर्ड
  • आज भी राजधानी सहित पूरे राज्य में छाए रहेंगे बादल, बारिश के आसार

कश्मीर-हिमाचल में बर्फबारी और वहां से आने वाली पछुआ हवा के कारण ठंड बढ़ रही है। अरब सागर में बने लाे प्रेशर और राजस्थान में बने साइक्लाेनिक सर्कुलेशन से बारिश हो रही है। मंगलवार काे दिसंबर में दूसरी बार ठंड का रिकार्ड टूटा और पारा दाे डिग्री गिरकर 13.4 पर पहुंच गया। इसके पहले 4 दिसंबर काे पारा 10.7 डिग्री गया था। सामान्यत: रांची में 15 दिसंबर के बाद ही पारा 15 डिग्री से नीचे जाता है। 13 दिसंबर 2005 काे न्यूनतम तापमान 7 व 2 दिसंबर 2013 काे 7.1 डिग्री था। यानी पिछले 15 वर्ष में केवल दाे बार दिसंबर के पहले 15 दिनाें में इतनी ठंड पड़ी।

आगे क्या... 17 दिसंबर से माैसम साफ हाे जाएगा, सुबह में धुंध के बाद दिन में धूप निकलेगी, लेकिन ठंड सताएगी, कनकनी और सिहरन भी बढ़ेगी

  • 15 दिसंबर 2020 को 2 मिमी बारिश हुई, तापमान दो डिग्री गिरा, पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी और लाे प्रेशर से बढ़ रही ठंड
  • 13 दिसंबर 2005 में न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री था, जबकि 2 दिसंबर 2013 काे 7.1 डिग्री रहा

सुबह से छाए बादल... दोपहर से शुरू हुई बारिश
मंगलवार काे सुबह से ही रांची सहित पूरे झारखंड में बादल छाए रहे और दाेपहर से देर शाम तक बारिश हुई। जिससे पिछले 24 घंटे में अधिकतम में चार डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान में दो डिग्री गिरा। इस वजह से ठंड का एहसास रात के मुताबिक दिन में ज्यादा हुआ।

अधिकतम तापमान 4 डिग्री कम

मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 21.6 डिग्री और जबकि साेमवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 25.5 डिग्री था। माैसम विज्ञान केंद्र के अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया है कि 16 दिसंबर काे भी बादल छाए रहेंगे और बारिश के आसार हैं।

मौसम बदलने से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा

मौसम के अचानक बदलने से खांसी-सर्दी बढ़ेगी। अगर खांसी बढ़ेगी तो ड्रोपलेट इन्फेक्शन का स्प्रेड होगा। इसके संक्रमण की क्षमता बढ़ेगी और अधिक लोगों के कोरोना संक्रमित होने का खतरा है। अगर कोई पॉजिटिव मरीज भीड़ में खांसता-छींकता है, तो यह खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है।

डाॅ अजीत, चिकित्सक, सदर अस्पताल रांची

