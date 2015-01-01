पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेटी की जिद:मां की ख्वाहिश के लिए बेटी ने 10 साल केबीसी के लिए कोशिश की, 11वें साल में जीत ली एक करोड़ रुपए

रांची26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ नाजिया। (फाइल)
  • रांची के जेवीएम श्यामली से उन्होंने अपनी स्कूली और संत जेवियर्स कॉलेज से ग्रेजुएशन की हैं

रांची की बेटी नाजिया नसीम को अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ साथ केबीसी की हॉटसीट पर बैठकर उनके सवालों का जवाब देते पूरी दुनिया देख रही है। रिकॉर्डेड कार्यक्रम में वे स्टेप दर स्टेप आगे बढ़ रही हैं। अभी नाजिया एक कोरड़ रुपए जीत कर रांची लौट आई हैं और अपनों के साथ खुशियां मना रहीं हैं। वो कहती हैं कि यह केवल और केवल उनकी मां की ख्वाहिश का नतीजा है। उनकी मां अपनी बेटी को अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ हॉट सीट पर देखना चाहती थी। मां की इस चाहत को पूरा करने के लिए उन्होंने 10 साल तक लगातार कोशिश की। फाइनली 11वें साल में न केवल उनका चयन हुआ बल्कि वे एक करोड़ की विजेता भी बनीं।

शहर भले छोटा हो सपने बड़े होने चाहिए
नाजिया कहती हैं कि वे रांची में ही पली-बढ़ी। यहीं के जेवीएम श्यामली से उन्होंने अपनी स्कूली और संत जेवियर्स कॉलेज से अपना ग्रेजुएशन पूरा कीं। उन्होंने कहा इसी शहर ने उन्हें इस काबिल बनाया। मेरा शहर जरूर छोटा था लेकिन सपने बहुत बड़े थे। उन्होंने कहा मैं जो कुछ भी हूं। इस शहर की शिक्षा और संस्कार के कारण हूं।

किताबी पढ़ाई से केबीसी नहीं जीत सकते
नाजिया कहती हैं कि कभी भी छह महीने की पढ़ाई या किताबी ज्ञान से केबीसी के सवालों का जवाब नहीं दिया जा सकता है। इसके लिए जरूरी है पढाई में निरंतरता। समाज और राजनीति में घट रहे घटनाक्रमों पर अपनी नजर बनाए रखना। कहती हैं कि मास कम्यूनिकेशन की छात्रा होने के नाते उन्होंने पढ़ाना, जानना और सीखना जारी रहा। एक करोड़ की विजेता बनने में उन्हें इसका भरपूर मदद मिला।

करती रहूंगी नौकरी
नाजिया गुरुग्राम की एक कंपनी में काम करती हैं। कहती हैं कि हर लड़की की तरह उनका भी करियर का एक सपना है। उन्होंने बड़ी शिद्दत से इसे हासिल की है। कहती हैं वे आगे भी नौकरी करती रहेंगी। फिलहाल एक करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा कीमती उनके लिये यह लम्हा है। अपनों से मिला यह स्नेह है जिसे वो जी रही हैं।

