धमकी:रांची में 50 दिनों के अंदर तीसरी बार रंगदारी मांगने की घटना, पीएलएफआई ने धुर्वा के कारोबारी से 50 लाख रुपए की रंगदारी मांगी

रांची6 मिनट पहले
  • रंगदारी नहीं देने पर उन्हें जान से मारने और उनकी दुकान को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी दी है

पीपल्स लिबरेशन फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (पीएलएफआई) के सुप्रीमो दिनेश गोप ने धुर्वा के टेंट हाउस कारोबारी संदीप कुमार से 50 लाख की रंगदारी मांगी है। रंगदारी नहीं देने पर उन्हें जान से मारने और उनकी दुकान को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी दी है। संदीप ने धुर्वा थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। पीएलएफआई सुप्रीमो दिनेश गोप, सरदार जी और दो अज्ञात नंबरों से वाट्सएप मैसेज आया था, पुलिस ने वाट्सएप करनेवालों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। संदीप बिहार के चौपारण के हैैं।

इससे पहले... 2 चावल व्यवसायियों से मांगी गई थी रंगदारी
18 सितंबर को तुपुदाना स्थित शाकंभरी राइस मिल के संचालक अनीश गुप्ता से एक करोड़ रंगदारी घाघीडीह जेल में बंद गैंगस्टर सुजीत सिन्हा के नाम पर मांगी गई थी। फिर तीन दिन बाद 22 सितंबर को उनके पार्टनर सुजीत सिन्हा के नाम पर तुपुदाना के कारोबारी प्रवीण कुमार से एक करोड़ की रंगदारी मांगी थी। दोनों को मैसेज सुजीत सिन्हा के नाम पर मयंक सिंह ने भेजा था।

संगठन से वार्ता कर लो अन्यथा फौजी कार्रवाई
31 अक्टूबर को संदीप के फोन पर मोबाइल नंबर 12602358290 से वाट्सएप मैसेज आया। इसमें लिखा था- संगठन से वार्ता करो, अन्यथा जान-माल की हानि होगी।

