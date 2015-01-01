पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेहमान का आगमन:हजारीबाग आए विदेशी मेहमान, छड़वा डैम में प्रवासी पक्षियों का आना शुरू, चार महीने रहेंगे, फिर घर को लौट जाएंगे

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुधवार तक डैम में रेड क्रेस्टेड पोचर्ड, कॉमन पोचर्ड, बार हेडेड गूज, ग्रेट क्रेस्टेड ग्रेब और इंडियन कॉर्मोरेंट दिख रहे हैं

हजारीबाग | हजारीबाग-कटकमसांडी मार्ग स्थित छड़वा डैम में मेहमान प्रवासी पक्षियों का पहुंचना शुरू हो गया है। डैम हजारीबाग से मात्र पांच किमी की दूरी पर है। तीन-चार दिनों से डैम में शीतकालीन प्रवासी पक्षी दिखने लगे हैं।

अभी इनकी संख्या कम है। नवंबर के अंत या दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह तक डैम में हजारों की संख्या में पक्षी पहुंच जाते हैं। बुधवार तक डैम में रेड क्रेस्टेड पोचर्ड, कॉमन पोचर्ड, बार हेडेड गूज, ग्रेट क्रेस्टेड ग्रेब और इंडियन कॉर्मोरेंट दिख रहे हैं।

दिन भर पानी में निवास, शाम काे जंगल में बसेरा
प्रवासी जलीय पक्षी जलाशय में पूरा दिन बिताते हैं। यहां जलीय पादप की जड़-तना व फल और जलाशय के पास के घास में गिरे उनके बीज इनके भोजन है। शाम होने पर ये पक्षी जलाशय से निकलकर पास के जंगल में पेड़ पर आशियाना बनाते हैं। फिर सुबह सूर्योदय के साथ इनका आगमन जलाशय में हो जाता है।

