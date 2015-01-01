पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी का आरोप:पूर्व मंत्री ददई दुबे पर ससुराल की जमीन हड़पने का आरोप, कोर्ट जाएंगे साले

खरौंधी2 दिन पहले
फाइल फोटो - पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर दुबे
  • ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों ने कहा- बलपूर्वक सात एकड़ जमीन को हड़पना चाह रहे हैं पूर्व मंत्री ददई दूबे, न्यायालय का जो भी निर्णय होगा उसका सम्मानपूर्वक करेंगे स्वागत

पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर दुबे से सात एकड़ जमीनी विवाद के लिये हम सभी भाई मिलकर न्यायालय में जाएंगे। न्यायालय का जो निर्णय होगा उसका सम्मान करते हुए स्वीकार करेंगे। लेकिन पूर्व मंत्री युवापन का जो चरित्र था। वह ससुराल पर लागू नहीं करें। उक्त बातें पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर दुबे के चचेरे ससुर मुक्तेश्वर दुबे तथा रामसूरत दुबे ने प्रेस वार्ता में कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि हम सभी परिवार के लोग उनको अपने दामाद से भी ज्यादा सम्मान देते थे। लेकिन जमीन के करण दमाद का अधिकार खो चुके हैं। रामसूरत दुबे ने कहा हम चारों भाइयों ने मिलकर जब अपने हक की बात किया तो मुझे धमकाया जा रहा है। ददई दुबे बलपूर्वक 7 एकड़ जमीन को हड़पना चाह रहे है। लेकिन ऐसे नही होने होगा।

स्व. बिंदा दुबे के 5 पुत्रों के बीच बढ़ता जा रहा जमीन विवाद, आरोप- 21 साल पहले गुप्त तरीके से किया गया था केवाला दाखिल

मुक्तेश्वर दुबे, रामसूरत दुबे, बृजबिहारी दुबे सहित अन्य ने लोगो ने बताया कि स्व. रामचंद्र दुबे के हिस्से की जमीन पर उनके तीनों पुत्रियां पहले से कब्जे में है। पूर्व मंत्री के साला रवि दुबे ने कहा कि पूर्व मंत्री ददई दुबे प्रेस में जाकर ईमानदारी का ढोंग करते है। जबकि जमीन को लेकर 21 वर्ष पहले गुप्त तरीके से जमीन का केवाला करा चुके थे। लेकिन उससे अब तक दबा कर रखे थे जो आज 21 वर्ष बाद केवाला को दाखिल खारिज करने के लिये लगाए है। जो पूर्व मंत्री का ईमानदारी को यह दर्शाता है।

आपको बताते दे कि खरौंधी प्रखंड के ढिलवासोती में स्व.विन्दा दुबे के 5 पुत्रों के विच जमीन विवाद दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। सात एकड़ जमीन को लेकर विन्दा दुबे के पांच पुत्रों में से एक के द्वारा अधिक जमीन बेचने को लेकर विवाद तूल ले लिया है। स्वर्गीय रामचन्द्र दुबे के दमाद पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर दुबे उर्फ ददई दुबे के द्वारा अधिक जमीन बेचा जा रहा है। जिसपर स्व.रामचन्द्र दुबे के छोटे भाइयों ने आपत्ति दर्ज कराई है। जिसमे लोगो ने अंचल में आवेदन देकर राज किशोरी देवी, राजकुमारी देवी एवं दुलारी देवी के द्वारा अंचल में 7 एकड़ जमीन के नामांतरण के लिए आवेदन किया गया है। जबकि अभी पांचों भाइयों में जमीन का बटवारा नही किया गया है।

लेकिन पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर दुबे उर्फ ददई दुबे के प्रभाव का ख्याल रखते हुए तीनों बहनों के द्वारा अंचल में आवेदन किया गया जिसे लेकर अन्य भाई ने कड़ी आपत्ति दर्ज कराई।

दोनों पक्ष के लोगों के बीच सात महीने से चल रहा जमीन का विवाद

पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर दुबे उर्फ ददई दुबे एवं मुक्तेश्वर दुबे, रामसूरत दुबे वगैरह के विच 7 माह से जमीन का विवाद चल रहा है। जिसे लेकर अंचल कार्यालय में दाखिल खारिज को लेकर कोट भी चला था। जिसमे रामचन्द्र दुबे के तीन पुत्री के तरफ से अपना पक्ष रखा गया था जिसमे कई सवाल भी किये गये थे। दोनों पक्ष के तरफ से जमीन को लेकर अपना अपना पक्ष रखा था।

वही रामसूरत दुबे मुक्तेश्वर दुबे एवं हरिमोहन दुबे के परिजनों ने कहा कि अगर समय रहते हुये जमीन का विवाद का निष्पादन नही किया गया तो जमीन पर कुछ भी हो सकता है। जिसके जिम्मेवार पूर्व मंत्री ददई दुबे होंगे। मौके पर शशि कुमार द्विवेदी, रवि कुमार द्विवेदी, रामसूरत द्विवेदी, अमरेश दुबे, मुक्तेश्वर दुबे, सहित अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

