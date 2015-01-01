पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा की महानगर कमेटी घोषित:पूर्व के चार पदाधिकारी रिपीट किए, 16 मंडल अध्यक्षों में से 12 ही बदले गए

रांची29 मिनट पहले
वरुण साहू महामंत्री बने।

महानगर भाजपा अध्यक्ष केके गुप्ता ने मंगलवार को कमेटी, कार्यसमिति सदस्यों और मंडल अध्यक्षों के नामों की घोषणा की। पूर्व के चार पदाधिकारी राजू सिंह, बसंत दास, वरुण साहू और देवेंद्र शर्मा रिपीट हुए हैं। 17 मंडलों में 16 मंडल अध्यक्षों की घोषणा हुई, जिसमें 12 नए चेहरे हैं। धुर्वा मंडल अध्यक्ष की घोषणा बाद में होगी। सारे मीडिया पदाधिकारियों को बदल दिया गया है। विश्वजीत सिंह को सोशल मीडिया और अरविंद सिंह पिंटू को आईटी सेल का प्रभारी बनाया गया है।

महानगर ओबीसी मोर्चा अध्यक्ष रहे जीतेंद्र सिंह पटेल सहित राजू सिंह, बसंत दास, ललिता ओझा, नीरज सिंह और जितेंद्र वर्मा उपाध्यक्ष, जबकि वरुण साहू और बलराम सिंह महामंत्री बने हैं। राकेश सिंह गुड्डू, रितांकर दत्ता, राहुल चौधरी, गायत्री देवी और अमृता कुजूर मंत्री बने हैं। उपाध्यक्ष बने नीरज सिंह ने एनआईटी भोपाल से इंजीनियरिंग की है।

रौशन शर्मा को कोषाध्यक्ष, राजेश सिंह, कुमार निकेश, संटू वर्मा को मीडिया प्रभारी, राजा सिंह, विश्वजीत सिंह, रजनीश पांडेय को सोशल मीडिया सेल प्रभारी, देवेंद्र शर्मा को कार्यालय मंत्री और सोनू सिंह को सह कार्यालय मंत्री बनाया गया है। अरविंद सिंह पिंटू, अश्विनी सुखीजा और अजीत साहू को आईटी सेल प्रभारी बनाया गया है। नई टीम में 49 कार्यसमिति सदस्य, 13 विशेष आमंत्रित सदस्य और 50 आमंत्रित सदस्य बनाए गए हैं।

17 मेें से 16 मंडल अध्यक्षों के नाम की हुई घोषणा
सुखदेव नगर - ओमप्रकाश पांडेय, पंडरा - सुबेश पांडेय, लालपुर - सूर्यप्रताप, अपर बाजार - बिनोद महतो, लोअर बाजार - आनंद कुमार, गोंदा - विकास कुमार रवि, कोकर - बसंत पांडेय, बरियातू - दीपक साह, हिनू - पप्पू जायसवाल, डोरंडा - पप्पू वर्मा, हटिया - संतोष मिश्रा, जगन्नाथपुर - रामजी प्रसाद, लोअर बाजार - आनंद कुमार, हिंदपीढ़ी - नीलेश सिंह, हरमू - पिंटू पासवान, अरगोड़ा - सूर्या साहू।

