उत्सव:रांची जिले में दो से चार नवंबर तक मनाया जाएगा गंगा उत्सव

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • नदी और अन्य जल स्रोतों के संरक्षण के लिए उपाय विषय पर स्टूडेंट्स निबंध लिख सकते हैं

रांची जिले में दो से चार नवंबर तक गंगा उत्सव मनाया जाएगा। नमामि गंगे योजना के तहत किए जाने वाले इस उत्सव में कई कार्यक्रम होंगे। गुरुवार को डीसी छवि रंजन के निर्देश पर डीआरडीए निदेशक सीमा सिंह, एनडीसी केके अग्रवाल, समाहर्ता संजय कुमार सहित अन्य पदाधिकारियों ने बैठक की।

इसमें नदी तटों की सफाई श्रमदान, तटों पर पौधरोपण, नदियों की स्वच्छता संबंधी संकल्प, जल स्रोतों की आरती, दीपदान, रंगोली प्रतियोगिता, गंगा चौपाल, पेंटिंग व निबंध प्रतियोगिताएं होंगी। स्वर्णरेखा उद्गम स्थल, धुर्वा डैम, गेतलसूद डैम, रुक्का डैम, कांके डैम, बड़ा तालाब, करम टोली तालाब आदि जगहों पर कार्यक्रम होंगे।

छात्र भेज सकते हैं निबंध

नदी और अन्य जल स्रोतों के संरक्षण के लिए उपाय विषय पर स्टूडेंट्स निबंध लिख सकते हैं। उप समाहर्ता संजय कुमार ने बताया कि कक्षा छह से 12 के बीच छात्र-छात्राएं 250 शब्दों में निबंध लिख कर पीडीएफ के रूप में तीन नवंबर से पहले तक भेज सकते हैं। फोन 8651514821 पर भेज सकते हैं।

