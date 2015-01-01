पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजमहल-मानिकचक जहाज हादसा:गंगाघाट सील, साहेबगंज के दो लोगों समेत 3 लापता, बंगाल ने शुरू की जांच, दूसरे दिन एक भी शिप नहीं चला

साहिबगंज29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जहाज के एक तरफ झुकने के बाद उस पर लोड किए गए 8 ट्रक गंगा नदी में डूब गए।

पश्चिम बंगाल के मालदा जिला में मानिकचक घाट पर गंगा में हादसे के बाद मंगलवार को इस रुट को सील कर दिया। राहत कार्य में खलल ना पड़े, इसके लिए मानिकचक घाट पूरी तरह से बंद है। दूसरे दिन एक भी पानी के जहाज(शिप) नहीं चले। मानिकचक में बंगाल के अधिकारी दिनभर हादसे के कारणों की पड़ताल करते रहे। एनडीआरएफ की टीम रेस्क्यू में जुटी है। झारखंड के दो ट्रक ड्राइवर-खलासी और शिप का एक स्टाफ लापता है।

ट्रक ड्राइवर मंटू शेख साहेबगंज में बरहरवा थाना क्षेत्र के सिरसीन और खलासी मायना इसी जिले में राधानगर थाना क्षेत्र के उधवा गांव का रहने वाला है। मंगलवार शाम को एक ट्रक निकालने में सफलता मिली है। वहीं नदी में समाए 7 ट्रक अब भी नहीं मिले हैं। इधर, साहेबगंज डीसी रामनिवास यादव ने बताया कि चूंकि घटनास्थल झारखंड में नहीं है, इसलिए मामले की जांच मालदा पुलिस-प्रशासन कर रहा है। हालांकि, साहेबगंज से भी पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की टीम घटनास्थल पर भेजी गई है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि सोमवार को राजमहल से मानिकचक घाट के लिए पत्थरों से लदा ओवरलोड 12 ट्रक लेकर देर शाम रवाना हुआ। मानिकचक घाट पर ट्रकों को उतारने के दौरान जहाज का संतुलन बिगड़ गया, जिससे 8 ट्रक गंगा नदी में समा गए। वहीं ड्राइवर-खलासी समेत 20 लोग डूब गए। हालांकि दो लोगों को छोड़ 18 लोगों को बचा लिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें