पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सिनेमा:गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर के निर्देशक जीशन डीएसपीएमयू में आज से करेंगे डॉ. डॉन-2 की शूटिंग

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इसे लेकर यूनिवर्सिटी के स्टूडेंट्स और शिक्षकों में काफी उत्साह है

फिल्म गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर के निदेशक जीशान कादरी टीम के साथ बुधवार सुबह 7 बजे डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी यूनिवर्सिटी (डीएसपीएमयू) कैंपस में वेब सीरीज डॉ. डॉन-2 की शूटिंग करेंगे।

इसे लेकर यूनिवर्सिटी के स्टूडेंट्स और शिक्षकों में काफी उत्साह है। क्योंकि, इस वेब सीरीज में विवि के शिक्षक और स्टूडेंट्स को भी भूमिका मिली है। डॉ. डॉन-2 की शूटिंग 25 दिनों तक चलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें