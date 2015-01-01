पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:भाजपा विधायक रणधीर सिंह और नवीन जायसवाल से आज जबरन खाली कराया जाएगा सरकारी आवास

रांची28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभी जिस आवास में रणधीर सिंह हैं, वह झामुमाे विधायक स्टीफन मरांडी को अलाॅट हुआ है
  • रणधीर सिंह बोले- हम कोई कुत्ता-बिल्ली थोड़े हैं जो जबरन घर खाली करा लेगा

भाजपा विधायक रणधीर सिंह और नवीन जायसवाल से शनिवार को सरकारी आवास जबरन खाली कराए जाएंगे। दोनों विधायकों को दूसरा सरकारी आवास अलॉट हुआ है, लेकिन ये अभी भी पुराने आवास में ही रह रहे हैं। अभी जिस आवास में रणधीर सिंह हैं, वह झामुमाे विधायक स्टीफन मरांडी को अलाॅट हुआ है। वहीं विधायक नवीन जायसवाल का आवास दिवंगत मंत्री हाजी हुसैन अंसारी को अलॉट था, पर वह जा नहीं पाए थे। स्टीफन मरांडी अभी रशियन हॉस्टल के 178 नंबर क्वार्टर में रहतेे हैं। उन्होंने पिछले दिनों मुख्यमंत्री को बताया था कि जो आवास उन्हें अलॉट हुआ है, उसे भवन विभाग ने हैंड ओवर नहीं किया। वे खरमास नहीं मानते। ऐसे में उन्हें आवास हैंडओवर करने के लिए 15 जनवरी तक की प्रतीक्षा न की जाए।

आवास खाली कराने के लिए मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त
दोनों आवासों को खाली कराने के लिए रांची भवन प्रमंडल -1 के कार्यपालक अभियंता ने रांची एसडीओ को 3 जुलाई और 3 अक्टूबर को पत्र भेजा था। बुधवार को फिर रांची भवन प्रमंडल-1 के कार्य. अभियंता ने रांची अनुमंडलाधिकारी को पत्र भेजा। एसडीएम ने दोनों विधायकों से आवास खाली कराने के लिए दंडाधिकारियों की नियुक्ति की है। एसडीओ ने पुलिस बल देने का आग्रह किया है। मजिस्ट्रेट ने बताया कि वे शनिवार को 11 बजे सशस्त्र पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंचेंगे। डोरंडा थाना प्रभारी को मौजूद रहने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

जाेबा ने 8 को खाली किया है, वहां कैसे जाएं- रणधीर

रणधीर सिंह ने कहा कि समाज कल्याण मंत्री जोबा मांझी का आवास उन्हें अलॉट हुआ है। उन्होंने 8 दिसंबर को वह आवास खाली किया है। अब विभाग उस आवास का रंग-रोगन कर हमें हैंडओवर करे तो हम वहां चले जाएंगे। जहां तक जबरन खाली कराने की बात है तो हम कोई मुर्गा-मुर्गी, बिल्ली-कुत्ता थाेड़े ही हैं कि कोई जबरदस्ती आवास खाली करा लेगा। अगर जोबा मांझी ने पहले आवास खाली किया होता तो हम चले गए होते। विभाग ने परसों मुझे नोटिस दिया कि आवास खाली करना है। विभाग उक्त आवास में जो भी मरम्मत का काम है। रंग-रोगन का काम है। पूरा कर देगा, तब वहां जाएंगे।

वैसे भी 14 दिसंबर के बाद खरमास हो जाएगा, तो दूसरे मकान में कैसे शिफ्ट कर सकते हैं। ऐसे में खरमास के बाद मकान खाली करेंगे। मेरा परिवार अभी उस मकान में है। बच्चे-पत्नी हैं। हम आवास खाली करने को तैयार है, पर गलती तो विभाग और मंत्री जोबा मांझी की है। उधर, विधायक नवीन जायसवाल से संपर्क करने की काेशिश की गई, पर बात नहीं हाे पाई। उनके मोबाइल नंबर पर मैसेज करने के बाद भी कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। जानकारी के अनुसार वे रांची से बाहर हैं।

इन दाेनाें के पास हैं ये मकान

नवीन जायसवाल

एफ टाइप, फाॅरेस्ट ऑफिसर कॉलोनी, बंगला संख्या -2

प्रतिनियुक्त मजिस्ट्रेट का नाम

  • श्वेता वेद, कार्यपालक दंडाधिकारी, सदर रांची
  • महेश कुमार, कनीय अभियंता भवन प्रमंडल संख्या -2

रणधीर सिंह

एफ टाइप, पशुपालन भवन डोरंडा, रांची

प्रतिनियुक्त मजिस्ट्रेट का नाम

  • शशि नीलिमा डुंगडुंग, कार्य. दंडाधिकारी, सदर रांची
  • संजीव सिंह, कनीय अभियंता, भवन प्रमंडल संख्या - 2
